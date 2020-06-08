Farming

Lambs weaned three weeks ahead of schedule as drought kicks in

Tommy Boland

Lambs at Lyons Farm were weaned last week at an average age of 81 days or just over 11 weeks. This is approximately three weeks earlier than normal for us - the decision to wean was precipitated by poor grass supply arising from a severe soil moisture deficit.

As of May 28, the soil moisture deficit at Lyons was 70mm. To put some context on this, the peak soil moisture deficit encountered at Lyons in 2018 was just over 100mm, so things are dry.

Dr Conor Murphy of Maynooth University says April and May of 2020 were the driest on record at Phoenix Park, confirming for many of us the unusual conditions we are presented with this year.