Lambs are thriving despite the weather extremes

It really is the year of extremes on the weather front. We went from months and months of rain to a drought in the space of weeks.

It really is the year of extremes on the weather front. We went from months and months of rain to a drought in the space of weeks.

The dry arid spell was very welcome in the beginning, but as it has continued many throughout the country wish it would disappear, even for just a short time.

A small amount of rain came last week; perhaps larger downpours are needed to balance the ground moisture deficit.

Hopefully farmers will get an opportunity to take more silage this year to stock up for the winter.

Here, on our sheep enterprise, the drought hasn't affected the whole farm. Areas with sandy shallow soil along Lough Mask were burning up and the newly reseeded ground was also in need of water.

Grass was beginning to become tighter on the farm, but compared to the south and east we got away lighter.

The Typhon that I sowed should hopefully push on now with a bit of rain and should be ideal for when I wean lambs in the next few weeks.

We had a glorious day at Sheep 2018 in Athenry. It was very well organised and laid out by Teagasc and their staff and it was great to see such enthusiasm in the sheep sector.