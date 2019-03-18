Lambing off to a smooth start bar one visit from a fox

Lambing 2019 is under way. It began with the Pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewes on February 24.

I ran the Bluefaced Leicester ram (£5,500 Mullaghwee) with all the Bluefaced Leicester ewes naturally this year. In other years I used AI, but I took a break away from it this year.

I was used to these ewes lambing within a week with the AI, but they are slower this year with most of them lambing over the past few weeks. Hopefully, there will be a batch of good lambs for selling later on this year.

The beginning of lambing is never without its troubles with different surprises and problems occurring.

A fox paid a visit and killed a lamb in a field right beside the shed. Hopefully it stops at that. We've started putting some OrlDen fox repellent oil on the lambs going into this field and also put up an electric fence.

All the small problems can be frustrating but I feel it's important to take control of what can be controlled and deal with the other issues afterwards.

The weather has become much wetter of late but there is plenty of grass for the ewes and their lambs. The ewes should milk well off this grass which should mean that the lambs will grow well.

Milk is a trait which I always look to breed in my ewes as it translates to better growth rates and less problems.