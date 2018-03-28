Lamb will be at a premium this Easter

Most families sitting down to the traditional leg of lamb for Easter dinner will be tucking into hogget rather than spring lamb.

The early arrival of Easter, combined with weather difficulties, has meant extra challenges for early lamb producers.

Bord Bia's Declan Fennell says that recent trends have seen sheep producers move towards later lambing. Those targeting early lamb for Easter were now a more "niche" sector and increased costs had also hit spring lamb production. There were 551,000 sheep were processed in the first 11 weeks of the year, up from 532,000 in the same period last year and 465,000 in 2016.

Mr Fennell said the transition from the old season to the new lamb will occur towards the end of May and early June. "That is being pushed out further into June and July," said Mr Fennell.