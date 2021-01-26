Worst fears averted as quotes drop by 20c/kg

Over the weekend my daughter Emily made several snowmen on the bonnets of our two cars.

Gradually as the weather improved her creations began to slip downwards until they perched perilous close to the edge, then the head of one fell off....

After some fears at the end of last week that lamb prices were about to go off the edge of a cliff, there was some relief yesterday as factories only reduced quotes by 20c/kg, rather than the 50c/kg some had predicted.

Factory quotes for lambs yesterday were just like my daughter’s snowman: while the head was gone the body it was built on remained.

Industry sources say that demand has fallen as more lamb makes its way from the UK into France.

It is this alleged market uncertainty that was cited as the reason both Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague were unable to offer any official market guidance for either lamb or cull ewes yesterday.

Although Kepak are not killing today I was told they will be operational from tomorrow right through until Saturday as they bring their processing in line with shipping times to the continent.

On the cull side, news is a little more encouraging, with the two ICM plants continuing on €2.80/kg, while Kildare Chilling increased their offering to €2.90+10c/kg quality assurance.

I spoke to some farmers with lambs to sell, and they are not concerned that the trade will collapse.

“The factories are trying to manufacture the idea that prices will come back but the reality is they need sheep and what they’re really at is trying to edge lower ahead of having to put the price up in the run-up to Easter and Ramadan,” one prominent midlands producer said.

Sean Dennehy of the IFA said: “Farmers are rightly holding out for prices of €6.40 and €6.50/kg which were available at the end of last week, in similar market conditions and have set these prices as their base line.”

Data supplied by Bord Bia from the start of the year to January 16 indicates that despite a recent sharp upturn in the market, Irish lamb producers remain the poor men of Europe.

Irish lamb averaged €5.95/kg while north of the border the price had reached €6.11/kg, with the UK price averaging €6.42/kg.

Spanish producers were on €6.11/kg while in France the average was €7.27/kg. All prices quoted exclude VAT.

On the mart side prices for heavy lambs eased by €5-10/hd last week as rumours began to circulate that the factory price was about to take a hit.

The store trade also eased back, with prices reported by the weekend to be 4-8/hd less.

Figures from the North’s Livestock and Meat Commission show that the number of sheep exported to the south for direct slaughter last week rose to 6,461.

Around the marts

Carnew

There were nearly 3,000 sheep on offer here and while trade was in general excellent, heavy lambs were reported as being easier by around €5-10/hd.

Their top calls were seventeen at 62kg averaging €145/hd, with thirty-one at 51kg making €141/hd.

In the 47-50kg division, €131-137/hd was achieved.

Cull ewes sold from €75-134/hd while in-lamb ewes made €180-22/hd, with older ewes averaging €130-170/hd.

Baltinglass

Heavy lambs were back €6-8/hd here, leaving two 55kg lambs to top out the trade at €130/hd, with the better 45-46kg groupings making €119-122/hd while your tidy 38-40kg lamb made €105-112/hd.

The store trade was also down €4-8/hd, but if the quality was good enough your 33-39kg lamb could make up to €109/hd although most operated from €95 to €106/hd.

Batches of 22-30kg lambs averaged €69-90/hd. Cull ewes made €66-138/hd.

Headford

56kg lambs selling to a top €145/hd or €2.59/kg, with other top batches at 38-44kg making €2.84/kg or €108-125/kg.

Among the ewe lambs at 40 and 41kg the top prices were €113/hd respectively, while the top per-kg price of €3.3/kg went to a batch averaging 37kg at €112/hd.

The overall lamb price spread was €91-145/hd.

On the breeding side prices ranged from €103-173/hd.

Enniscorthy

A good entry saw finished lamb easier by €6-8/hd. Butcher types were €138-143/hd, while factory lambs sold from €125-138/hd.

The large entry of store lambs by contrast saw prices improve by €2-3/hd with forward types making €118-125/hd and lighter types €86-98/hd.

Numbers of cast ewes increased but demand pushed their average prices on by €3-4/hd, with heavy ewes from 72-110kg making €101-141/hd.

Dowra

A slightly smaller sale here last week, with just over 1,200 sold. Factory lambs were back €4-8/hd but the good forward store lambs held their own.

Sample prices included 51-52kg lambs at €143-147.50/hd with the better 48-49kg lamb seeing €133-137.50/hd, while 44-47kgs sold from €122-129.

On the store side 41-42kgs saw €118.50-121.50/hd, with 30-32/kgs making €86-98/hd.

Cull ewe prices held, with heavier types selling from €90-130/hd while stores made €50-85/hd. In-lamb ewes made €120-194/hd.

Mountbellew

Numbers were easier here on Saturday as were prices, although heavy fleshy hoggets and ewe hoggets held firm, as did stag ewes.

Sample prices included two 50kg sixes of ewe hoggets both at €138/hd, sixteen 51.4kg wether hoggets at €134/hd and five 40.1kg ewe hoggets at €130/hd. Stag ewes sold from €75-130/hd.

Among the ewes with lambs at foot were a second-crop ewe with twins at foot which sold for €226/hd, while three fourth-crop ewes with six lambs at foot averaged €234 per unit.