Worst fears averted as quotes drop by 20c/kg

Demand falls as lamb makes way from UK to France, but predictions of prices ‘going off edge of a cliff’ prove unfounded

Cold out: Sheep feeding on beet tops in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Cold out: Sheep feeding on beet tops in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

Over the weekend my daughter Emily made several snowmen on the bonnets of our two cars.

Gradually as the weather improved her creations began to slip downwards until they perched perilous close to the edge, then the head of one fell off....

After some fears at the end of last week that lamb prices were about to go off the edge of a cliff, there was some relief yesterday as factories only reduced quotes by 20c/kg, rather than the 50c/kg some had predicted.

