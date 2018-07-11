Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 11 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Things get ugly as factories put the squeeze on lamb prices

 

Farmers have been urged to resist moves to push prices lower. Stock photo
Farmers have been urged to resist moves to push prices lower. Stock photo
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

ICSA sheep chair John Brooks was in top form yesterday with some barbed comments directed at the processing sector as he discussed falling sheep prices.

"Ugly" was how he described the factories' continued downward pressure of lamb prices as quotes yesterday morning fell by another 20-40c/kg.

IFA sheep committee chairman Sean Dennehy added: "Sheep factories are taking advantage of the difficulties on farm at the moment with farmers off-loading lambs to reduce demand for grass."

He urged farmers "to strongly resist moves to push prices lower".

The reality at the moment is that he who pays the piper calls the tune- and yesterday morning that tune slipped a few octaves lower.

The spread of quotes for lamb was from €5.20-5.30/kg as factory bosses continued to claim back ground lost to them on the price front earlier in the year.

The biggest offenders in this "ugly" price war this week are Kildare Chilling as they drop their quote for lamb by 40c/kg to €5.20+10c/kg quality assurance.

Next worst are Kepak Athleague with their 30c/kg reduction leaving their lamb price on €5.20/kg. There is a rider to that €5.20; factory representatives informed me that that price was for "yesterday only".

Also Read

Also stating that prices quoted for lamb yesterday were for "yesterday only" were the ICM group, whose quote of €5.30/kg + bonuses of 10c/kg is back 20c/kg on last week. Dawn Ballyhaunis also drop their quote by 20c/kg as well as dropping their 10c/kg bonus to sit on €5.20/kg for lamb

Factory quotes for ewes also slipped as factories sheared their prices by another 10-20c/kg.

Kildare remain the top payer despite dropping their ewe quote by 10c/kg to €2.90+10c/kg bonus. Kepak Athleague dropped by 20c/kg to €2.80/kg after the Dawn and the two ICMs had also adjusted their ewe quotes downwards by 10c/kg.

Kildare Chilling continue to be the only processor that will officially quote for hoggets - €4.00+ 10c/kg quality assurance yesterday, a full 40c/kg below last Monday's offering.

One of the knock-on effects of the factories' sustained attack on lamb prices is that combined with the drought, confidence in the sheep trade at the marts has taken a hit. It's one thing for lambs prices to fall due to factory pressures, quite another when you hear reports that prices fell in some places because potential buyers are unwilling to commit to the trade in the middle of a drought.

It's hard to blame them. One east coast store finisher told me: "Men want to buy but all we've got to give lambs are cinders. The after grass hasn't come."

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Dairy Farmer Jim Scully pictured beside Dublin Airport near to where his farm is.

Protest to be held by farmers and residents over planned new Dublin airport...
Jimmy Kearns with some of the strawberries from his farm.

'I’ve lost acres of strawberries to this weather' - Farmer says he's lost...
Michael Gallagher, right, with his Skipton 6.200gns top price working sheep dog, Vera, joined by buyer Tony Kearins.Moule Media, Skipton.

Sligo man pays top price of over €7,000 for Irish sheepdog at UK auction

The Heritage Bill was a 'trivial waste of taxpayers money that won't do farmers...
A 2007-registered SIP Roto 215DH rear mounted 2.15m silage mower, provisional sale price €1,200 + VAT

Pictures and prices: There was strong bidding at the recent sale held by Irish...
Stock Image

Farmer fell from cliff while trying to rescue stranded calf, inquest told
An ultralight helicopter hovers above a field with giant buckwheat letters saying: 'NO GMO' (Genetically Modified Organism) on October 9, 2008 in Breitenfurt, some 60 Kilometers south east from Vienna, during a protest by Greenpeace and Austria's biggest Organic Farmers Alliance 'BIO AUSTRIA.' Photo: Dieter Nagl/AFP/Getty Images

Government approves wider restrictions on the cultivation of Genetically...