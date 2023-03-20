Surge of pre-Ramadan demand forces factories to add 20c/kg to lamb quotes

One of the people I speak with every Monday about factory quotes is an avid West Ham supporter. Like myself, a Leeds United fan, he was bitten by the bug at an early age.

The relevance of this is that over the weekend Leeds got themselves out of the Premier League’s relegation zone, while West Ham didn’t.

If factory bosses had their way in relation to sheep prices, they would be doing a West Ham on it and keeping them down.

Fortunately, they can’t at present, and most plants were forced yesterday to add another 20c/kg to their quotes for hogget/lamb as they get serious about sourcing supplies for Ramadan, which starts on Wednesday evening (March 23).

Kildare Chilling lead the way on €6.50+10c/kg quality assurance, with the two ICM plants also up 20c/kg to €6.35+20c/kg QA as are Dawn Ballyhaunis at €6.45+10c/kg quality assurance.

While the quotes are nowhere close to the €6.85-7.00/kg we saw ahead of Ramadan last year, they are at least, like Leeds, going in the right direction.

ICSA’s Sean McNamara welcomed the recent improvement but he remains critical of reports that factories continue to import large volumes of carcase lamb.

“The biggest problem at the moment is factories upping the amount of lamb in carcase form they are importing to service Ramadan contracts,” he claimed.

In 2022 Irish factories processed the equivalent of 3,190,000 sheep. Of those, official figures from the Central Statics Office and the Department of Agriculture show that 318,000 sheep were imported live from the North for immediate slaughter, with the equivalent of 268,000 lambs coming in carcase form from Britain.

This means that one in every 5.4 sheep processed was not of Republic of Irish origin.

While factories continue to quote from €3.10-3.30 for cull ewes, Sean says a sudden surge in demand has them paying €3.50-3.60/kg.

On the lamb/hogget side Kevin Comiskey of the IFA reports the general run as now selling from €6.40-6.70/kg, with specialised feeders negotiating in the region of €6.80/kg.

The Department says the overall number of sheep slaughtered to March 11 is on a par with the same period last year at 517,875. That said the week ending on the 11th saw 1,134 fewer sheep going through the system at 50,596 compared to the same week from 2022.

Further afield Bord Bia report that as of March 4, sheep meat in France was trading at €7.84/kg (excluding vat) with prices in Spain averaging €7.03/kg.

The temptation for factories to import from Britain can be clearly seen, given their average sheepmeat price was 39c/kg below the Irish figure at €5.71/kg as opposed to €6.10/kg here.

While mart prices were steady to improved last week it can be expected that things may now move up a notch or two given that Easter is just over two weeks away.

Around the marts

Athenry

Yesterday’s sale at 750 sheep was smaller than previously, although trade appeared improved.

Samples prices among the hoggets included batches at 53.5kg that sold to €155/hd, with 56.5kgs peaking at €154/hd, while twenty 52.5kg lambs averaged €158/hd.

In the lighter section 47-49kgs sold for €140-145/hd, with 44-45kgs topping out at €123-124/hd.

Among the heavier cast ewes, 100kgs sold to €206/hd, with 135kgs making €208/hd, but the top call saw 106kgs hit €226/hd. In the lighter section 68-74kgs sold for €94-110/hd. Third- and fourth-crop ewes carrying triplets sold to €150/hd.

​

Ballinrobe

Numbers were bigger here on Thursday, with lambs selling from €2.22-2.92 and averaging €2.67/kg or €130/hd, with the top call going to a batch of 64.5kg wethers at €160/hd or €2.48/kg.

Other prices included 51kg ewe lambs at €147/hd, with 48kg and 49kg ewe lambs selling to a top of €140-142/hd, while 50kgs made up to €145/hd.

​

Baltinglass

Trade for factory and butcher-type lambs was also better here on Thursday, with a top call of €146/hd for twenty-one at 53kg.

Best of the 48-49kg lambs made €137-140/hd, with eight 41kg lambs averaging €108.37/hd.

Moving to the lighter stores five 36kg lambs sold to €101/hd, with eleven at 35kg making €88/hd, followed by another eleven 29kgs at €84/hd, while eight, also at 29kg, averaged €80/hd.

Cast ewes sold for €60-137/hd, while ewes with lambs at foot sold to €150/hd.

​

Mountbellew

Numbers were less mainly due to many farmers taking a well-deserved break for Saint Patrick’s weekend. The effect on the trade was to maintain prices, with most sections solid, although breeding stock were improved.

Sample prices among the ewes with lambs at foot included first-crop ewes with twins at foot at €272/unit, while second-crop ewes with twins at foot sold to €250/unit.

Among the hoggets twelve 57kg ewes sold to €152/hd, with eleven 30kg ewes averaging €93/hd, while three 34kg ewes made €104/hd.

Among the stags, eight at 88.5kg made €160/hd, with twelve at 91kg averaging €156/hd while three 105kg ewes averaged €200/hd.

​

Dowra

Trade here remained strong despite an increase in numbers with a top call of €155/hd for two 52kg lambs, while a batch of fifty averaging 51kg sold to €150/hd.

Other prices of interest included three 54kg lambs at €154.50/hd, with six at 55kg also making €154.50/hd.

Among the lighter lambs three 44kgs sold to €134/hd while fifty 45.5kgs averaged €135/hd.