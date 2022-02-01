Supply shortage forces factories to blink first

Up and running: A pair of lambs in a field in The Dowery, Manor Kilbride, Co Wicklow. Photo: Damien Eagers

Patsy Smith of Dowra mart predicted last week that prices would hinge on “who blinks first, the factories or the farmers”.

When it came to it, the factories were first to flinch.

As last week progressed it became obvious that the numbers the processors wanted were just not coming, and this forced them into a reversal of recent strategy.

Having complained consistently for a month that lambs were too heavy, and dropped their quotes by 40-50c/kg, a shortage last week forced factories to put up their quotes in an attempt to secure adequate supplies this week.

Yesterday the two ICM plants — who account for over 40pc of the sheep slaughtered in the Republic — lifted their quote by 10c/kg to €6.50+10c/kg quality assurance.

Kildare Chilling remained on €6.70+10c/kg, and while neither Dawn Ballyhaunis nor Kepak Athleague could be tempted to provide an official quote, Kepak were reliably reported to have lifted theirs by 30c/kg to €6.70+15 QA.

Quotes for cull ewes remain unchanged at €3.20/kg, with up to €3.50/kg being paid.

The question is, are supplies short or has the market picked up?

Factory representatives continue to claim that life at the sales end isn’t simple.

Sean McNamara of ICSA — who has been preaching for the last month that numbers are scarce — points to Department figures showing that sheep slaughterings at 146,282 for the first three weeks of 2022 are down 7pc on the first three weeks of 2021.

Another factor in farmers’ favour is the weather. Both Ivan Moffitt of Manorhamilton and Michael Harty of Central Auctions in North Tipp reckon the exceptionally dry winter has been of huge benefit to those who bought stores in the autumn.

“There’s been a pick of grass around all the time, meaning sheep have put up savage weight” Mr Harty said.

“Specialised winter feeders are a far tougher proposition for factories when it comes to dealing.”

For those feeders with lambs indoors, any price rise is vital to help keep pace with feed costs

But for those with stock outside, this winter has seen bonus thrive at far less cost, and the choice as to when to sell has not been dictated by the weather.

On the mart front numbers varied last week, with some yards reporting increased entries while others saw a decline.

As news circulated that factories were running tight, with agents ringside especially keen to get their hands on 40-43kg lambs, the trade overall improved by €3-5/hd.

Several farmers and agents said some of the prices being paid by factories at marts for lamb equated to a factory price of €7.20-7.30/kg.

Mr McNamara said the best on offer yesterday including “all the bells and whistles” for those choosing to sell direct was €7.00-7.10/kg.





Around the Marts

Manorhamilton

Ivan Moffit reported bigger numbers and an improved trade, saying prices are “heading back towards where they were at Christmas”.

Factory demand for lighter lamb saw 40-43kgs make up to €138/hd, with 48kgs making €147/hd.

With factories less keen on heavy lambs, it fell more on wholesalers to support this end of the trade, with the best of the heavies seeing 54kgs make €152/kg.

Cull ewe numbers were easier, with the tops selling to €140/hd.

Roscrea

Michael Harty reckons the good weather has been a huge help in keeping costs down, especially for those who bought stores in November/December.

He noted a stronger trade, with the tops of the heavy lambs being twenty-two at 56kg who made €165/hd, followed by 55kgs at €165/hd and 54kgs at €160/hd.

On the factory side, 43-46kgs sold from €130-138/hd, with 34-37kg stores making €108-112/hd.

Cull ewes were quieter, despite thirty two at 92.5kg making €162/hd.

Carnew

Bigger numbers coincided with increased demand and led to prices being better by €3-5/hd.

Hoggets over 50kg sold from €152-158/hd, 45-49kgs made €147-154/hd and those from 40-45kgs made €135-146/hd.

Lighter hoggets sold from €90-120/hd.

In-lamb ewes made €160-200/hd while those with lambs at foot sold from €180-250/hd.

Among the culls heavier types sold from €145-180/hd with lighter lots €90-140/hd.

Baltinglass

Trade was also stronger here, with all sheep moving forward by €3-4/hd.

Sample prices among the heavier lambs included five at 51kgs for €152/hd, while in the factory section thirteen at 46kgs made €144/hd and twenty-six at 44kgs made €133/hd.

Demand for light stores saw 32-33kgs make €97-100/hd, with better 36-38kg lambs €120-130/hd.

Ewes with lambs at foot made up to €300/unit, while cast ewes sold from €60-140/hd.

Enniscorthy

Finished lambs were also stronger here by €3-4/hd.

Heavy butchers’ hoggets sold from €150-156/hd, with factory lambs making €145-152/hd.

Among the store lambs forward types made €138-144/hd, with lighter lots €100-120/hd.

Heavy cull ewes made €144-196/hd, with feeders €72-134/hd.

A major attraction was a dispersal sale of 120 in-lamb ewes averaging 1.9 lambs each; prices ranged from €198-230/hd.

Kilkenny

Numbers continued small here yesterday, with just 300 sheep on offer.

Prices were firm but did see a little improvement among the factory types, with their averages not falling below €3/kg.

Butcher-type lambs sold for €148-165/hd or €2.90-3.16/kg, with factory lambs €135-147/hd or €3.00-3.27/kg.

Stores made €2.85-3.30/kg with a top price of €132/hd paid for twelve 40kg lambs.

Cull ewes made €85-173/hd.



