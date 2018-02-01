Supplies are tightening as hogget quotes rise 5-10c/kg

Life isn't simple and I can tell you that trying to understand the nuances of the sheep trade is downright complicated. Take yesterday morning for example.

I was given a long list of apparently unsolvable problems that factory representatives claimed were affecting the trade for sheep meat at present.

These problems included: the supermarket trade going soft, no money around because of the time of year, too many sheep in the UK, delays on the killing line caused by dirty sheep, overzealous Department officials…it was a long list. Once all of these issues had been discussed and the conversation moved to prices, half the factories held firm at last week's quotes while the other half promptly lifted their quotes for hogget by 5-10c/kg.

Looking at the figures, Moyvalley continue to lead on a flat €5.00/kg followed by Kildare on €4.85+10c/kg quality assurance while Kepak Athleague are also on €4.85/kg but with just a 5c/kg bonus. The other half of the table, comprising of Dawn Ballyhaunis and the two ICMs at Navan and Camolin are still playing catch up. All three are on a base of €4.80/kg with the only difference being the amount on bonus being offered, 10c/kg in the case of the ICMs with Dawn paying 5c/kg. Word on the ground is that supplies are tightening, a point conceded by some on the processing side, resulting in prices for hoggets staying firmly fixed between €5.00-5.10/kg.