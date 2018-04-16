Strong demand sees lamb prices soar in Northern Ireland during March

It says the strong uplift recorded in both the liveweight and deadweight trade for sheep in NI was driven by a firm demand for sheep from local processors and processors in ROI.

“A weaker sterling against the euro also contributed to the strong trade by making NI lambs more attractive to ROI processors while at the same time making lamb processed in NI more competitive on the important EU market,” it said.

Hogget/lamb throughput in NI totalled 23,253 head in March 2018, up almost 20pc from March 2017 levels.