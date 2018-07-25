Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Store lamb prices hit by scramble for fodder

Traditional buyers opting to grow silage rather than finish lambs

The soaring demand for fodder among dairy farmers is having an impact on store lamb prices as traditional finishers are opting to grow silage for milk suppliers rather than finish lambs.

This is exacerbating problems in the store trade, with demand for lambs already being hit by the shortage of grass on farms across the east and southeast, and by fears that the introduction of electronic tagging from October 1 will cause further disruption.

John Brooks of the ICSA said there had been a marked fall-off in the level of demand for store lambs this summer.

He attributed this to the shortage of grass supplies in the east and southeast.

However, he said the decision by many drystock farmers to grow silage for neighbouring milk suppliers was also a factor.

Mr Brooks said he had heard of numerous cases where farmers who traditionally bought store lambs were cutting extra silage instead this autumn.

Mr Brooks said there was a potential crisis facing store lamb producers as a result of the drought and a shortage of buyers in the marts for stock.

"The shortage of grass will deter many of the traditional customers for store lambs.

Also Read

"It is a particular concern for hill farmers but the problem is not exclusive to hill farmers," he explained.

"Hill farmers rely on selling their lambs to lowland farmers as their land is not suitable for fattening lambs. However, there are also many lowland farmers who offload store lambs in the early autumn in order to prioritise grass for ewes at breeding time," Mr Brooks added.

Mart managers report a drop of €5/hd for light lamb over the last month, with the poor demand being camouflaged to some extent by the small numbers of lambs being offered.

Most were selling for around €2/kg this week, with prices generally ranging between €67/hd and €85/hd in Carnew Mart.

However, lower prices are being reported for lower quality stock.

Mr Brooks said cashflow difficulties were emerging on lowland farms, as the additional costs associated with the drought, and lower stock prices, began to bite.

"We also know that some lambs are being killed in factories which are too light and this has been a factor in price drops in recent weeks."

Cashflow problems

He said this was indicative of the cashflow problems that drystock farmers were facing.

"It is critical that banks understand the need to support the sheep sector. [The] ICSA believes that banks must step up to the plate for the sheep sector. This is about short term working capital for farmers in the sector.

"Potential customers for store lambs will be in a stronger position if they can spread adequate fertiliser when the rain comes," Mr Brooks said.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Stock photo

Elderly man dies in sixth farm tragedy this month
Stock Image: Getty Images/Caiaimage

Pesticide levels in food remains low - EU figures
Stock Image

'The potential for an unprecedented fodder crisis this coming winter is growing...
Maurice Walsh on the family farm near Mitchelstown, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

'We will have to go back to the drawing board on expansion'

Number of high fliers at Teagasc earning over €100,000 increases to 26
Workers make flags for US President Donald Trump's

Trump wants $12 billion in aid to US farmers suffering from trade war
Farmers are protesting at what they say in a 'heavy handed' approach to acquiring land. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Farmers protest over threat of CPOs to acquire land for greenways