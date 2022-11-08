Farming

Static quotes ‘a Halloween horror show’ for fatteners

ICSA claim it’ll cost €60/hd to fatten 30kg lambs by mid-January – ‘and that just doesn’t work’

Good deal: This lot of five ram lambs (four were Jacobs), averaging 43kg, made €106 apiece at Drumshanbo. Photos: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Good deal: This lot of five ram lambs (four were Jacobs), averaging 43kg, made €106 apiece at Drumshanbo. Photos: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

With factory quotes yet again largely unchanged, ICSA’s Sean McNamara described the situation as “a Halloween horror show for those fattening”.

ICSA have calculated that at present it will cost €60/hd to fatten 30kg lambs and have them ready by mid-January,” he said. “That just doesn’t work.”

