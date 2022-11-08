Static quotes ‘a Halloween horror show’ for fatteners

With factory quotes yet again largely unchanged, ICSA’s Sean McNamara described the situation as “a Halloween horror show for those fattening”.

“ICSA have calculated that at present it will cost €60/hd to fatten 30kg lambs and have them ready by mid-January,” he said. “That just doesn’t work.”

Sheep farmers are very frustrated with the lack of engagement from the factories on where the trade is going long term.

While the sums at present are not attractive, there are still farmers out there buying these lambs with a view to making a profit.

Trade is weak at the moment, but all trade is built on confidence and a ruthlessness to exploit market weakness.

Market confidence is often just a case of perception.

For example, Carnew’s David Quinn noted that after a very dry summer, 30kg store lambs were thinner than usual and with the recent rains now looked decidedly poorly, resulting in their price being back €25-30/hd at €60-70/hd compared to six weeks ago.

However, David reckoned a dry week could see their price lift by up to €10/hd, simply because “who wants to buy sheep just to see them slogging around in the mud?”.

David Faulken in Ballymote also noted that buyers were scarce for 30kg lambs and that light store prices had weakened, while heavy, fleshed sheep were up €4-5/hd.

The only change to the factory quote was Kildare Chilling pushing the boat out for lamb by adding 10c/kg, bringing them on to €6.10+10c/kg quality assurance.

Expand Close Marie Traboulsy from France, Rory and Meryl Connaughton, from Drumlion, Co Roscommon, and Frank Dowd, from Carrick-on-Shannon, at Drumshanbo to watch the sale of Meryl’s Jacob sheep / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marie Traboulsy from France, Rory and Meryl Connaughton, from Drumlion, Co Roscommon, and Frank Dowd, from Carrick-on-Shannon, at Drumshanbo to watch the sale of Meryl’s Jacob sheep

However, they joined Dawn Ballyhaunis in not quoting for cull ewes this week.​

On the supply front, data from the Department for the week ending October 30 shows that numbers presenting for slaughter remain high, with a kill of 62,482 as against 46,976 for the same week last year.

That brought the total sheep kill for the year to the end of October to 2,408,131, up 7pc on 2021.

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey reported lamb prices as ranging from €6.10-640/kg at carcase weights up to 22kg with cull ewes €2.70-3.50/kg.

Read More

He was very critical of the terms and conditions issued by the Department for the advance payment of the Fodder Support scheme, saying: “The scheme is only available to farmers who qualified for payments in 2022 and is based on saving hay and silage.

“A large cohort of sheep farmers operating in hill areas were unable to claim the scheme this year and have now been ruled out of the €30m scheme.

“IFA highlighted concerns for the store lamb trade to the Minister and his officials earlier this year and this has now come to pass, with a very difficult store trade for lighter hill lambs in particular — which affects the same cohort of farmers ruled out of this scheme.”

Around the marts

Carnew

A big sale with 3200 on offer saw anything with flesh a good trade, although light 30kg stores were under pressure.

“Six weeks ago that 30kg lamb was worth €85-90/hd,” said David Quinn. “Today it’s €60-70/hd. The dry summer didn’t help and they were probably thinner than normal; now they are wet and don’t look the part.”

More forward 37-38kgs sold for €97-100/hd, with factory lambs €120-134/hd and butcher types €137-144/hd.

Overall David averaged fat lambs back €10/hd on last year with light stores less by around €20/hd.

​

Baltinglass

Lighter weight stores were also no better here but heavier lambs were improved.

Sample prices included 60-65kg butchers’ lambs at €136-137/hd; twenty-six 46-47kg lambs at €128-129/hd; and 43kg lambs to €123/hd.

Better lambs from 35-40kg sold in general for €101-108/hd.

Breeding ewes made €115-140/hd, with cast ewes selling to €120/hd. Feeding ewes made €45-75/hd and compared well to lambs for fattening.

​

Ballymote

David Faulken reported a drop in numbers with just shy of 400 on offer. This fall proved a bonus for those with fleshed lambs and heavy sheep, which were stronger by €4-5/hd.

This saw fleshed lambs make €131-148/hd, with that top call going to a batch at 50kg.

40kg store lambs sold for €102-108/hd, but 30kg stores were under pressure, with customers scarce, making €70-80/hd.

Cull ewes sold from €80/hd for lesser-quality weathered types to €158/hd for 96kgs.

​

Raphoe

Yesterday’s sale had 900 sheep on offer, with trade remaining steady.

Light stores from 28-31kg made €60-80/hd, with 32-36kgs making €80-100/hd, while 37-41kgs made €100-120/hd.

On the factory side, 42-45kgs sold from €120-130/hd, with 46-52kgs making €130-140/hd while quality ewe lambs at this weight sold to a top of €152/hd.

Cull ewes sold for €50-170/hd.

​

Loughrea

James Cooney reported reduced numbers last Thursday following the storm and floods of the previous day. This did help prices, with fleshed lambs better by around €2.00/kg.

Sample prices at the heavy end saw 49-52kgs sell from €140-145/hd, with 43-46kgs making €120-127/hd.

However the more store-y type lamb was a tougher trade, with fewer men for 36-39kgs, although they all did sell, making €94-102/hd.

​

Mountbellew

Numbers here were also reduced, which helped stabilise the trade for stores, with factory lambs and breeding stock also steady.

Five 52.8kg ewe lambs made €147/hd, with a further five at 55.8kgs averaging €142/hd.

At the lighter end ten 37kg ewe lambs sold to €108/hd, with eleven 32.8kg wethers averaging €90/hd.

Numbers of stags were down, with trade for heavier types slightly better as prices overall ranged from €60-136/hd.

On the breeding side ewe hoggets made €150-170/hd with older ewes €140-170/hd.​