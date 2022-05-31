Stalemate in the sheep sector as both sides happy to play for the draw

Tanner Brinton, from Alberta, Canada driving a 1954 Ferguson tef20 at the Balscadden Tractor run, Dublin. Pic credit; Damien Eagers

Good grass: Ewes and lambs at Carrowreagh, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

The sheep trade feels a bit like a match where both sides are happy to play for a draw, with factory prices again largely unchanged this week.

It’s a situation that suits the factories. Despite quotes for springs being up to 75c/kg stronger than this time last year, and the national kill being 142,341 more, the processors have managed to deflect attention from the reality that the trade is strong at the retail end.

How else do you explain that 75c/kg extra on the back of those bigger numbers? You do so by constantly going on about the percentage of sheep that are overweight and the difficulty in selling them on — and you ignore the really important trade figures.

On the other side of the equation, farmers seem quite happy to play along because their take-home cheque is far bigger than normal for this time of year, and why would you want to worry the pitch?

So we’re in the equivalent of a nil-nil in soccer.

With the exception of Dawn Ballyhaunis, who dropped their quote for hogget by 10c/kg to €7.00+10c/kg yesterday, all other quotes across our price table are unchanged.

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

The question is, how long more will meaningful supplies of hogget last before factories turn completely over to springs?

I feel Dawn’s drop of 10c/kg could represent a small test to see if it might encourage out the last of the hoggets in that part of the world.

So quotes for hogget range from €7.00-7.20+10c/kg QA with springs on €7.95-8.10/kg+10 QA and cull ewes stay at €3.70-3.80/kg.

Sean McNamara of ICSA reports hogget as actually selling from €7.30-7.50/kg, with springs €8.30-8.50/kg and cull ewes on a top of €4.00/kg.

IFA’s Kevin Comiskey is in broad agreement, but he reckons deals of up to €4.20/kg are possible for culls.

“The strength of demand from factories is evident in the prices available in marts as factory agents compete with butchers and wholesalers, providing a real viable alternative for farmers,” he said.

Mr McNamara emphasised that farmers need to establish well in advance where the cut-off weight for culls are set, given that different factories operate to different weight specifications.

“They range from 40-45kg so you need to know,” he said.

The Livestock and Meat Commission reports factory base quotes in the North as having strengthened to the equivalent of €7.49-760/kg, with their current lamb kill in line with 2021 at 6,916.

Exports of live lamb to the south increased by 671 to 3,476 two weeks ago, helped by the euro’s strengthening in the last month from €1.20 to €1.17/kg yesterday.

Around the marts

Baltinglass

A slightly bigger sale than previously but no let-up in the trade, with prices if anything a little stronger.

On the lamb/hogget side the top call saw five 43kg lambs sell to €165/hd, while in the heavier division five at 48kg averaged €158/hd, with two at 50kg making €152/hd.

On the lighter side three 40kg lambs sold to €150/hd, while ten averaging 37kg made €115/hd.

Cast ewes made €85-175/hd, while ewes with lambs at foot topped out at €295/hd

Delvin

Thomas Potterton reported a tightening in the supply of lambs, leading to a stronger trade.

Lambs sold for €154-174, with three 48.5kg lambs making €174/hd, while ten at 48kg went for €173/hd.

Cull ewe numbers were improved, at €80-165/hd. Ewes with lambs at foot sold from €160-265/unit, with that top price going for nine ewes with thirteen lambs.

Carnew

With almost all of the hoggets in this part of the world now gone, the vast majority of the 1,692 sheep on offer here were spring lambs or cull ewes.

Heavy cast ewes sold from €220-250/hd with lighter types €150-215/hd.

Spring lambs over 45kg sold for €171-179/hd, with 40-44kgs at €158-170/hd.

Store-type lambs made €108-140/hd.

Ewe hoggets over 50kg made €160-180/hd, while nicer ewes sold for €180-205/hd.

In a smaller entry of ewes with lambs at foot, those with one to one and a half lambs at foot sold for €220-300/unit.

Ennis

Of the 700 sheep on offer here yesterday, 500 were lambs, with most making €3.65-3.87/kg depending on quality and flesh cover.

A standout sale however saw three averaging 40kg making €161/hd or €4.02/kg. Other prices of interest included twelve 44kg lambs at €170/hd, twelve 44kgs at €170/hd and fourteen 42kgs at €160/hd.

At the heavier end two 60kg lambs made €192/hd.

The top call among the culls was €198/hd, while the small entry of ewes with lambs at foot topped out at €259/unit.

Athenry

Yesterday saw 850 sheep on offer, with trade reported as firm.

Top calls among the lambs saw 45kgs sell to €175/hd, with a selection of 47kg lambs making €168-172/hd.

Other prices included 40-42kgs at €157-168/hd, while 43-44kgs sold for €162-165/hd.

Stag ewes topped out at €191/hd for 90kgs. There were no hoggets presented.

Tuam

Last week’s sale was a tidy affair, with 616 sheep on offer and the trade holding firm.

On the lamb side the top call saw 45.5kgs make up to €174/hd or €3.82/kg, but a group averaging 40.5kg clicked €161/hd, or at €3.98/kg.

In the heavier division 49.5-50kgs sold for €3.42-3.52/kg or €171-174/hd.

The cull ewes included 90-95kgs at €174-175/hd, with 106kgs seeing €204/hd. Lighter ewes sold from €130-140/hd.