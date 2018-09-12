Farm Ireland
Farm Ireland

Stability name of the game in the lamb trade

LAIRG, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 14: Potential buyers watch as sheep farmers gather at Lairg auction for the great sale of lambs on August 14, 2018 in Lairg, Scotland. Lairg market hosts the annual lamb sale, which is one of the biggest one day livestock markets in Europe, when up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
The price of cull ewes and lambs remained unchanged from last week at most plants. Getty Images

Stability appeared to be the name of the game in the sheep business.

The majority of plants on our price table left both the price of cull ewes and lambs unchanged from last week.

The one exception was Kepak Athleague who chopped 10c/kg off of their quote for lamb from last week, bringing them back to €4.65+5c/kg QA (Quality Assurance).

That allowed Kildare Chilling resume their perch at the top of the tree with their unchanged quote of €4.70+10c/kg QA.

They are followed by the aforementioned Kepak plant on their €4.65+5c/kg QA, while the three remaining plants - the two ICMs and Dawn Ballyhaunis - all continue to quote €4.60/kg with the two ICMs edging the game with their 10c/kg bonus.

The story with the cull ewes is "as you were lads" with all plants continuing to quote last week's prices, meaning Kildare continue to lead on €2.60+10c/kg QA followed in short order by the two ICMs on €2.60/kg with both Kepak and Dawn tying on €2.50/kg.

IFA's national sheep chairman Sean Dennehy reports that prices on the ground remain steady between €4.80-4.90/kg.

"The lamb trade is steady this week with factories paying €4.80/4.85 and tops of €4.90," Mr Dennehy said.

John Brooks of ICSA broadly agrees, however the ICSA man rekindled his relationship with the factories this week by stating that with 34,932 sheep imported from the north in August, the factories were undermining the efforts of Irish producers.

That figure is up is up 225 on the same period last year.

Marts Roundup

1 BALLINROBE

Sales here remain big as is to be expected given the time of year. Prices for store lambs ranged from €72-105/hd with butcher’s lambs making from €110-118/hd. Fat ewes sold to a top of €101/hd off of a €76/hd base.

2 MOUNTBELLEW

Prices for lambs saw eight 42kg ewe lambs make €91/hd, while 10 ewes at 39kg made the even €100/hd and 10 ewe lambs at 48.5kg brought that top price of €115/hd. Store lambs ranged in price from €70-88/hd with stag ewes making from €72-122/hd on the back of a brisk trade. On the breeding side ewe hoggets sold from €135-181/hd with the first crop of ewes making from €120-160/hd with second crop prices settling between €110-151/hd.

3 HEADFORD

Lambs sold from €50-130/hd or from €1.75-2.71/kg. Samples included 53kg at €127/hd, 46kg at €110/hd with that top price of €130/hd going to a batch of 48kg lambs. Ewe hoggets sold from €110-197/hd with cull ewes making up to €93/hd. Among the breeding sheep ewes sold from €70-115/hd.

4 BALTINGLASS

Numbers here continued very strong last week with a lively increase in trade. Trade for heavy lambs remained steady here. On the price front 50-62kg lambs sold from €104-110/hd with those in the mid-forties weight bracket making from €92-98/hd, while 35-37kg lambs made from €92-95/hd. On the breeding side price samples ranged from €130-140/hd.

5 CARNEW

Butcher and factory lambs sold from €93-108/hd while on the store lamb side those over 35kg made from €70-85/hd. Lighter lots made from €58-80/hd. Ewe lambs sold to a top of €118/hd off of a €75/hd base. Heavy cull ewes made from €80-112/hd while lighter lots made from €40-80/hd. Hogget ewes made from €120-160/hd with older breeding sheep making from €90-140/hd.

6 ROSCOMMON

There was also a very good show of sheep here as they came from far and wide to view the premium stock on offer at Roscommon’s annual show and sale. Prices for lamb saw 51.3/kg setting the bar at €108. The top of the ewe lamb trade saw 50.4kgs claiming €121/hd with the majority of the runners up from 46.7kgs to 52.3kgs making from €105-116/hd. Cast ewes sold to a top of €110/hd.

