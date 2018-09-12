Stability name of the game in the lamb trade

Stability appeared to be the name of the game in the sheep business.

The majority of plants on our price table left both the price of cull ewes and lambs unchanged from last week.

The one exception was Kepak Athleague who chopped 10c/kg off of their quote for lamb from last week, bringing them back to €4.65+5c/kg QA (Quality Assurance).

That allowed Kildare Chilling resume their perch at the top of the tree with their unchanged quote of €4.70+10c/kg QA.

They are followed by the aforementioned Kepak plant on their €4.65+5c/kg QA, while the three remaining plants - the two ICMs and Dawn Ballyhaunis - all continue to quote €4.60/kg with the two ICMs edging the game with their 10c/kg bonus.

The story with the cull ewes is "as you were lads" with all plants continuing to quote last week's prices, meaning Kildare continue to lead on €2.60+10c/kg QA followed in short order by the two ICMs on €2.60/kg with both Kepak and Dawn tying on €2.50/kg.

IFA's national sheep chairman Sean Dennehy reports that prices on the ground remain steady between €4.80-4.90/kg.

"The lamb trade is steady this week with factories paying €4.80/4.85 and tops of €4.90," Mr Dennehy said.