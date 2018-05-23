Spring lamb faces factory price crunch

This week saw all factories attempt to crunch spring lamb prices as they dropped their official quotes by 10-20c/kg.

This week saw all factories attempt to crunch spring lamb prices as they dropped their official quotes by 10-20c/kg.

The short story is that lamb is now being quoted at €6.60-6.80/kg, while Dawn and the two ICM plants are the only plants officially quoting for hoggets.

17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 186 Weight 48.5K Quantity 4 Type Lambs Price €146 Photo Brian Farrell

On the positive side, Dawn and the two ICMs left their base quotes for hoggets unchanged from last week at €6.00/kg. Also positive is the fact that all the plants with an interest in cull ewes left their quoted prices at €3/kg - apart from the €3.10/kg available at Kepak Athleague. The top quote on our table for new-season lamb comes from Kildare Chilling at €6.80+10c/kg bonus, followed by Moyvalley Meats and Kepak Athleague on €6.80/kg. Next up are the two ICMs on €6.60+10c/kg bonus, with Dawn Ballyhaunis tagging along at the bottom of the ladder at €6.60/kg.

17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 191 Weight 43.6K Quantity 14 Type Lambs Price €135 Photo Brian Farrell

While numbers of hoggets are dwindling, they have not left the stage as evidenced by the fact that both the ICMs and Dawn quote €6.00/kg for them. IFA national sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said that factories are paying €6.50/kg for top quality hoggets, up to 23kg. He said there are a few more spring lambs out this week with factories paying €7.00/kg.

17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 197 Weight 43.3K Quantity 8 Type Lambs Price €135 Photo Brian Farrell