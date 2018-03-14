Spring comes early as lamb prices surge 50c/kg

This time last week the best factory prices for hoggets were in the range of €5.70-5.80/kg. Yesterday, both the IFA and ICSA were reporting that their members had little difficulty securing bases of €6.15-6.20/kg for hogget.

If this was the Cheltenham Gold Cup the commentator would be starting to get excited at the prospects. And why shouldn't sellers get excited - a 50c/kg rise in a week is nothing to be sneezed at. While the official quotes always lag behind the actual prices paid, they too have moved up several gears. That improvement in official hogget quotes for hogget is in the 40-45c/kg range.

Tied at the top of the table yesterday morning were Kepak Athleague and Kildare Chilling both of who quoted €5.90/kg up 45c/kg and 40c/kg respectively on last week. Kildare just edge top spot with their 10c/kg bonuses the difference, when compared to Kepak's 5c/kg. Next up come the two ICM plants and Dawn Ballyhaunis, all of whom yesterday tacked 40c/kg onto their official quotes bringing them to €5.80 plus bonuses.