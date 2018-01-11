Sheep processing hits 10-year high

Hoggets were up 18pc at over 800,000 processed, while spring lamb surged 6pc to 1.69 million and ewes and rams were up 13pc.

Bord Bia's sheep specialist Declan Fennell said New Zealand and Australia account for two thirds of global sheepmeat trade and pointed out the north/south traffic in live sheep was an "integral part" of the sheep sector and Brexit was a serious concern.

At the start of 2017, prices were back 5c/kg on 2016 at €4.77/kg. However, prices surged from the summer onwards amid tightness in supplies. The average prices for new-season lambs reached a record high of €4.84/kg, a 23c/kg rise on the May to December period in 2016.