Sheep farmers protest income crisis as quotes fail to improve

It may be Valentine’s Day but there is currently no love lost between sheep farmers and factories and after yesterday’s IFA protest in Roscommon about the income crisis in the sheep sector, Minister Charlie McConalogue won’t be getting any cards either.

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey laid out the reality of where the money from sheep farming went in 2022 and explained why in 2023 those still left in the industry at farm level are so angry with what many see as factory profiteering and the Government’s failure to do something meaningful to alleviate their hardships.

“In 2022, this country exported sheep meat to 35 different countries, the value of which to the factories was €476m, an increase of 17pc,” Mr Comiskey said. “Yet net returns to those producing fell by 81pc to €7/hd in the same period and that figure includes the sheep welfare payment.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan added: “The challenges facing the sector were pointed out last spring to the minister. No action was taken by him and sheep farmers paid a heavy price with incomes effectively wiped out through a combination of input cost increases and market failures. Factories cannot expect producers to keep going on this margin.”

If no action is taken by the minister, will we see sheep in the lobby of Agriculture House? Mr Comiskey was coy, saying only that “we will wait to see what response we get from the minister after today before deciding on our next move”.

Following Minister McConalogue’s address to the ICSA AGM last Thursday — where he announced his intention to convene a meeting of the Sheep Vision Group — the ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara said he will be looking for answers from the processors, retailers and the Government.

“We are producing a sustainable product in an environmentally sustainable way but the lack of interest in our economic sustainability on the part of processors, retailers, and the Government has been a disgrace. The Sheep Vision group must address this before anything else,” Mr McNamara said.

He is also demanding an annual ewe payment of €35/ewe along with “an exceptional aid payment of €20/hd for up to a maximum of 500 head of lamb which have been sold at significantly reduced prices over the period August 2022 to February 2023”.

Latest factory prices

Latest factory prices

Mr McNamara may be on to something with the exceptional aid measures given the fact the beef men benefitted a number of years through the Beef Emergency Aid Measure (BEAM) due to poor prices experienced in the sector in the run up to Brexit.

On the factory side, quotes on our table remain unchanged from last week with both Dawn Ballyhanuais and Kildare Chilling continuing to quote €6.00+10c/kg quality assurance for lamb while the two ICM plants continue on €5.90+20c/kg quality assurance for lamb.

There was also no improvement in quotes for cull ewes with Kildare holding the high ground on €3.20+10c/kg quality assurance while Dawn and the two ICMs continue to quote €3.00/kg.

Interestingly, factory quotes for lamb were stronger yesterday in the north with their Livestock and Meat Commission reporting an increase for R3 hoggets up to 22kg of between 16-22c/kg. Will southern factories follow suit?

Around the marts

Headford

Numbers here were up, as were prices for lambs with samples seeing 14 34kg lambs averaging €85/hd, with 10 39kg and 12 42kg lambs making €126/hd. In the heavier division, four 54kg lambs sold to €154/hd, with 10 at 48kgs making €140/hd. Cull ewe numbers were less, with their prices under pressure. In-lamb ewes sold from €148-172/hd.

Roscrea

The turnout here was 550, with Michael Harty commenting that where heavy sheep were concerned “it was hard to get heavy hoggets to pass the €150/hd mark”. That said, returns from the sheets included a number of batches from 56-57kgs at averages of €153/hd. In general, however, your 55-56kg hogget sold from €147-150/hd. Among the lighter lambs, those from 43-46kgs topped out between €112-125/hd. The top call among the cull ewes was €170, with most selling from €130-150/hd. A clearance sale of 70 in-lamb ewes saw prices range from €160-200/hd.

​Blessington

Last week’s sale saw bigger numbers with trade tougher for hoggets. Heavy hoggets sold from €137-142/hd, or €87-94/hd, with the €/kg while factory types made from €118-137/hd or 78-85/hd over the 4/kg. On the store side those over 40kgs averaged €100-115/hd with lighter lots selling from €70-94/hd. Heavy cull ewes made from €120-146/hd with feeder ewes selling from €68-116/hd. On the breeding side, in-lamb ewes sold from €150-200/hd.

Enniscorthy

Kevin Murphy noted during his sale last week that factory buyers were not prepared to go above €137/hd for lambs. “They were not prepared to go beyond €137/hd, meaning that those over 48kgs were not getting paid for that extra weight,” Kevin said. Sample prices on the day for heavier lambs saw 60kgs top out at €148/hd, with 50-52kg averaging from €138-140/hd while your 46-48kg sold from €132-137/hd. On the cull ewe side, the top call was €148/hd for 92kghowever the majority were down around the 100-130/hd mark.

Ennis

With just 350 on offer, the majority fell into the heavy hogget category at prices from €138-142/hd. Sample prices for those heavier hoggets included 13 50kgs hoggets at €140/hd, followed by 15, also at 50kgs, a shade better at €142/hd. Best price of the day went to 12 45kg lambs who averaged €136/hd, or €3.02/kg. In the store section, 38-39kg lambs sold from €110-115/hd. A small entry of cull ewes saw prices peak at €129 for 78kgs. In lamb ewes sold to €150/hd.​

​Kilkenny

Numbers here reached 500 and yesterday with George Candler reporting a tougher sale for lamb. Sample prices for heavy lamb did not exceed €150/hd in the case of 57kgs, with 52-54kgs averaging €143-146/hd. Prices for 48-49kg lambs ranged from €126-133/hd, although your better 45-46kg lamb was more consistent at €130-132/hd — but any fall-off in quality could have you back at €120/hd. Cull ewes sold from €70-120/hd.