Sheep farmers protest income crisis as quotes fail to improve

Sean Hillery at Ballymote Sheep Mart. Photo: Brian Farrell
Latest factory prices Expand

Sean Hillery at Ballymote Sheep Mart. Photo: Brian Farrell

Sean Hillery at Ballymote Sheep Mart. Photo: Brian Farrell

Latest factory prices

Latest factory prices

/

Sean Hillery at Ballymote Sheep Mart. Photo: Brian Farrell

Martin Coughlan

It may be Valentine’s Day but there is currently no love lost between sheep farmers and factories and after yesterday’s IFA protest in Roscommon about the income crisis in the sheep sector, Minister Charlie McConalogue won’t be getting any cards either.

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey laid out the reality of where the money from sheep farming went in 2022 and explained why in 2023 those still left in the industry at farm level are so angry with what many see as factory profiteering and the Government’s failure to do something meaningful to alleviate their hardships.

