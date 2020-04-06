Sheep farmers and factories clash over prices

Factories and farmers clashed on hogget prices this week, with sheep producers angrily challenging processor claims that the market has taken a severe knock.

The ICSA claimed there was “ample evidence” of a shortage of sheep meat at retail level in Ireland and Britain and that prices of up to €5.60/kg were still being paid to farmers in some instances.

However, Cormac Healy of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) claimed that major logistical difficulties in France and on the continent generally meant that getting product to customers was extremely problematic.

Mr Healy maintained that increased domestic demand for the Easter holiday was helping to put a floor on the trade for sheep meat in the short-term but he predicted that the market will be much more difficult from next week.

The closure of French restaurants, as well as retailers suspending counter services which usually perform particularly well for lamb, has hit export demand for sheep meat.

Prices to farmers have suffered as a result, with the base price for hoggets falling from €5.60/kg to €5/kg over the last fortnight. This equates to almost €14/hd.

However, ICSA sheep chairman, Sean McNamara, has urged sheep farmers to resist the price cuts for hoggets.

“There is ample evidence of scarcity of sheep meat in retail outlets in Ireland and Britain. The volatility in recent weeks is a sign that supplies of hoggets are a lot scarcer than factories would like,” Mr McNamara said.

“What you see is threats of price cuts one day, followed by better prices a day or two later. This is a symptom of supplies being scarce. This week, we have seen prices fluctuate between €5/kg and €5.60/kg. Any farmer accepting the lower quote is being codded.”

Meanwhile, a lamb crop of around 3.3m head is being forecast this spring, with farmers reporting few lambing difficulties to-date.

Although strong scanning results were reported for the country’s 2.45m ewes, it is expected that the average number of lambs per ewe will be around the 1.33-1.35 mark.

The top lowland flocks will average close to 2.0 lambs per ewe, with the Teagasc BETTER farms coming in at a scanned litter size of 1.97 lambs per ewe.

Frank Campion of Teagasc Athenry said lambing has generally gone well, with no major issues on lamb mortality.

However, a shortage of grass has emerged as a serious concern in the northwest, where the late spring and atrocious ground conditions resulted in very poor grass growth during March.

John Noonan of Teagasc in Westport said many farmers have been forced to feed ewes post-lambing as a result. This could add significantly to farmers’ costs, he said.

