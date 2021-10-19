Sellers dig in to drive prices up another 10c/kg

Moving on: This pen of 24 ram lambs, averaging 42.5kg, made €115 apiece at Dowra. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Factory quotes for lamb improved again yesterday, up by 10c/kg to a top of €6.30+10c/kg quality assurance as offered by Kildare Chilling .

Factory officers bemoaned a “sluggish” trading environment.

One said that while supplies were “slow”, this was down to “farmers being over-confident”.

The reality I suspect is more to do with sellers digging in and driving harder bargains as they access the market — a market that last week saw lambs improved by €3-5/hd in the marts, despite the continuing trend of big sales.

As with the cattle trade, it’s the factories that make the price for factory and heavy lamb at marts. Helping to push the factories on price, especially for heavier sheep, is your local butcher or wholesaler.

Despite lambs moving up by 15c/kg in the last two weeks, cull ewes remain static.

On the ground Sean McNamara of ICSA reports lambs as being bought at €6.40-6.50/kg “and no problem getting it”, with culls moving at up to €3.50/kg, although the general run is €3.00-3.30/kg

On the international front Bord Bia’s price report for the week ending October 9 shows deadweight French sheepmeat prices, excluding VAT, as averaging €7.56/kg, with Britain at €6.14/kg and Spain €6.73/kg.

By comparison prices here that week averaged €6.13/kg, with Northern Ireland working out at €5.64/kg.

We don’t often associate the United States as being a key sheepmeat market, but Colter Brown of the Northern Ag Network in Montana informs me that demand for lamb is growing there, as are prices.

“The sheep market has been very strong in the US — I don’t know about the best ever, but certainly close to it. Finished lambs are $2.30-2.45/lb or €4.39-4.68/kg.

“That is down from earlier this summer, when lambs were as high as €5.63/kg.”

What is driving demand?

“The sheep market has seen even more volatility in the last 18 months. The loss of the second largest processor caused the market to plummet in 2020 but it has come back very strong.

“Demand for lamb is strong, thanks in large part to the ethnic market. Supplies have also been falling, so that is supporting the price.

“Many sheep producers in the US are concerned about opening up lamb trade again with the UK; the US is already a net importer of lamb, with most of that coming from Australia and New Zealand.”

Closer to home the Livestock and Meat Commission in Northern Ireland reported factory quotes for lamb yesterday as being up 11-16c/kg to €4.95-5.00/kg.

Helping to drive this increase is a fall off in numbers being processed, with 8,718 slaughtered in the week ending October 10 — back 1,421 on the previous week and 2,242 less than the corresponding week in 2020.

Around the marts

Blessington

Another big sale saw a strong trade for heavy sheep, with heavy lambs selling from €138-145/hd while on the factory side prices ranged from €124-138/hd.

Demand for stores saw prices improve by €3-5/hd as stores over 40kg sold from €108-122/hd, with those from 35-40kg making €90-108/hd, while lighter lamb made €68-90/hd.

Suffolk ewe lambs made €100-146/hd. Heavy culls sold from €140-176/hd with lighter lots making €76-138/hd.

Among the breeders Suffolk cross hogget ewes made €140-210/hd, with Cheviots selling from €140-190/hd.

Baltinglass

Here too numbers were big, with quality store lambs up by €3-5/hd.

Sample prices among those stores included thirty-nine at 39kg that averaged €112/hd, twenty-five at 36kg for just over €104/hd and twelve weighing 32kgs made €94/hd, with eleven at 30kg averaging €92/hd.

In the heavier section 56kgs made up to €143/hd, with twelve at 47kgs averaging €135/hd, while thirty-seven at 41kgs made €115.50/hd.

Hogget ewes sold from €140-180/hd with older breeders seeing a top of €160/hd. Cast ewes made up to €125/hd.

Mountbellew

Numbers continued strong here last week, with breeding ewes and hoggets meeting an improved trade, as did store and factory lambs.

Two groups of ewe lambs from 53.6-55.3kg made €154-164/hd. Ten wethers at 45kg sold for €128/hd, with a further eleven wethers averaging 36kg making €108/hd.

There was an increase in the number of stag ewes with prices easing slightly to €82-157/hd.

Among the breeding sheep, ewe hoggets ranged from €155-198/hd with first-croppers €130-190/hd, while second-croppers sold from €122-170/hd.

Athenry

There were close to 1,100 sheep on offer here yesterday.

Among the heavier lambs 50-54kgs sold from €142-145/hd, while in the lighter division 41kgs made €124/hd, with 43.5kgs making up to €126/hd, while a selection of 39-39.5kgs sold from €115-120/hd.

On the ewe lamb side 45-47kgs made €125-128/hd with 48-49kgs €136-139/hd. Among the cast ewes heavier types sold from €152-160/hd, with lighter lots €76-130/hd while ewe hoggets sold €150-198/hd.

Corrin

Numbers here yesterday were well back on previous weeks, with just 300 on offer. The small showing did of course encourage those buying to dig a little deeper into their cheque books.

On the butcher side samples included 51-52kgs at €140-148/hd, while a batch at 55kg saw the top call of €149/hd.

Stepping down a few kilos we find 48kgs at €136/hd, 49kgs at €139/hd and 38-39kgs €100-106/hd, while 33kg stores sold from €78-88/hd.

Cast ewes mostly made €118-136/hd, although one 96kg ewe did hit €146.

Raphoe

As elsewhere, yesterday saw an unseasonally strong turnout, with 1,000 on offer here.

Heavier 46-55kg lambs sold for €130-146/hd, with those from 42-45kg making €120-130/hd while those from 37-41kg made 110-120/hd.

In the 33-36kg division prices ranged from €100-110/hd, while those from 28-32kg made €80-100/hd. Cull ewes made €70-150/hd.