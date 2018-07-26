Ringside: Trade steadies as lamb supplies begin to tighten

The best that can be said about factory lamb prices this week is that not all factories chose to reduce their official quotes.

The best that can be said about factory lamb prices this week is that not all factories chose to reduce their official quotes.

Holding steady yesterday morning at last week's price were Kepak Athleague and Moyvalley, while the two ICMs, Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kildare Chilling slipped back 10c/kg.

The top quote of €4.90/kg comes from Kepak and Moyvalley, with the two ICMs and Kildare on €4.80+10c/kg bonus payment that leaves Dawn Ballyhaunis just off the pace on a straight €4.80/kg.

On the cull ewe side, Kildare Chilling hold on to the top spot despite dropping their quote for ewes by 10c/kg to €2.70+10c/kg quality assurance. ICM held their quote for culls yesterday morning at €2.70/kg, while both Kepak and Dawn fell back 10c/kg to €2.60/kg.

IFA National sheep committee chairman Sean Dennehy said the lamb trade had steadied this week with factories paying €5.00/kg.

He said supplies were tighter and the main issue has been under-finished lambs.

He added that some plants are attempting to take advantage of the drought conditions and going too severe on price cuts for underweight lambs.

He added that the UK market is returning £4.40/kg, which is equivalent to €5.20/kg including VAT.