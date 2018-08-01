Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 1 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Relief as lamb prices begin to bounce back

 

Photo Brian Farrell
Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

The sheep farmers of Ireland truly are a different breed. Not unlike the Limerick hurlers against Cork on Sunday, they have made a huge turnaround. They have succeeded over the weekend where their cattle farming cousins have failed.

In other words, as the sheep quotes came in yesterday, I at least had the satisfaction of seeing them edge upwards, away from their long, downward spiral.

Quotes for lamb were up by 10-20c/kg despite several factory agents telling me "there are plenty of sheep about".

The biggest mover on our price table is Kildare Chilling who have lifted its lamb quote by 20c/kg to €5.00+10c/kg quality assurance.

Kepak Athleague join Kildare on €5.00/kg but it only added 10c/kg as it was coming off the higher price of €4.90/kg last week.

Moyvalley also added 10c/kg to its lamb quote for yesterday, bringing them also to €5.00/kg. Dawn Ballyhaunis and the two ICMs also put up their price by 10c/kg, with all three on €4.90/kg but with the two ICMs topping up their price with an additional 10c/kg bonus payment.

Quotes for ewes means prices have stabilised after a few weeks of volatility.

Kildare Chilling lead on €2.70+10c/kg bonus followed by the two ICMs on €2.70/kg, while Kepak and Dawn remain unchanged at €2.60/kg. IFA national sheep chair, Sean Dennehy, explained that the lamb trade is stronger this week with supplies tighter and factories actively looking for lambs. Mr Dennehy said "price quotes are up 10c/kg and factories are paying €5.10 to €5.15/kg for lambs".

Also Read

He added that the ewe trade was stronger with "up to €3.00/kg paid". The IFA also report that they met the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and his officials last week on the electronic tagging issue.

John Brooks of ICSA tells me that the live shipping of sheep continues, with prices now around the €2.30/kg mark.

Quality

Factory agents I spoke to concur that there are "plenty of sheep about", however they explain this week's price rise as linked to the notion of being willing to pay more for better quality stock.

The issue of quality versus numbers often indicates a tipping point having been reached. Once you put the price up for select lots, it usually follows that that one act creates its own momentum across the entire trade.

On the mart front, most marts reported a steady to improving trade last week with Baltinglass recording a €3-4/hd increase in the price of its stores.

In general, however, the trade was stable despite numbers rising in some places.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Dairy cows feed requirement could surge by 75pc this year
Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Cattle buyers seize opportunity to tighten the screw on farmers
Twisting a hay rope during the Traditional Haymaking Festival in Trim, Co Meath, from left, Joey Hyland, Tony O'Sullivan, Tom Darby and Robert Douglas. (July 3, 2005)

Skin cancer campaign to target farmers as figures reveal Ireland has the highest...
Wexford dairy farmer Sam Rose is hoping the recent rainfall will signal the start of grass growth recovery in the south east. Photo: Patrick Browne

'Absolute' drought is over but much more rainfall needed
FBD’s Fiona Muldoon

FBD sees profits rise to €18m in first half of 2018

Dairygold to host fodder budgeting workshops across Munster
Lough Ree RNLI involved in the dramatic rescue of a cow. Image: RNLI

Lough Ree RNLI rescue a cow stuck in the mud south of Athlone