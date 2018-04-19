Red-hot trade for hoggets could last till summer

The red-hot trade for hoggets and lamb could last until mid-summer.

Buoyant demand for hoggets on both the domestic and export fronts has pushed factory quotes to €6.30/kg, while €7.10/kg is being offered for spring lamb.

On the ground both IFA and ICSA are reporting that hogget is making €6.50/kg at the sheep factory door. The IFA sheep chair Sean Dennehy was prepared to push spring lamb prices out to between €7.35 and €7.40/kg.

John Brooks of ICSA notes that the rising tide of prices has now lifted cull ewes on anything from €3.30-3.50/kg depending on quality. With the main crop of new season lamb unlikely to hit the market until June, Mr Dennehy predicted that strong sheep prices were set to last into the summer.