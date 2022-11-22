Farming

Quotes up 15-30c/kg – and farmers urged to ‘push for at least €7/kg’

Kildare Chilling lifted their price by 30c/kg to €6.50+10c/kg QA

Running the rule: This lot of 31 ram lambs, averaging 30.8kg, made €66 apiece at Drumshanbo. Photos: Gerry Faughnan

Running the rule: This lot of 31 ram lambs, averaging 30.8kg, made €66 apiece at Drumshanbo. Photos: Gerry Faughnan

Running the rule: This lot of 31 ram lambs, averaging 30.8kg, made €66 apiece at Drumshanbo. Photos: Gerry Faughnan

Running the rule: This lot of 31 ram lambs, averaging 30.8kg, made €66 apiece at Drumshanbo. Photos: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

Falling numbers pushed factory quotes for lamb up by 15-30c/kg yesterday.

The top mover was Kildare Chilling, who rose 30c/kg to €6.50+10c/kg quality assurance. Dawn Ballyhaunis added 25c/kg to €6.40+10c/kg QA, while the ICMs moved up 15c/kg to €6.35+10c/kg.

