Quotes up 15-30c/kg – and farmers urged to ‘push for at least €7/kg’

Falling numbers pushed factory quotes for lamb up by 15-30c/kg yesterday.

The top mover was Kildare Chilling, who rose 30c/kg to €6.50+10c/kg quality assurance. Dawn Ballyhaunis added 25c/kg to €6.40+10c/kg QA, while the ICMs moved up 15c/kg to €6.35+10c/kg.

Reacting to this sudden shift in factory pricing, ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said: “Factories are paying above quoted prices. The opportunity is there to negotiate hard on prices, and my advice for farmers is to push for at least €7/kg this week.

“There is also some movement on weight limits, with factories paying out up to 22.5kg.”

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

Mr McNamara also advised farmers to also keep a close eye on the mart trade as general prices there last week moved up by €8-10/hd, with top-quality lambs better by up to €12/hd.

Following a request from the Farming Independent, Bord Bia provided the following detailed overview of the trade.

Sheep throughput in Department-approved plants has totalled 2.46 million head in 2022 to date, compared to 2.30m in the corresponding period in 2021.

Much of this increase was driven by strong throughput early in the year as a result of a higher hogget carryover into 2022.

The number of 2022-born lambs processed this year it is running around 75,000 behind 2021 levels. This combined with a higher ewe flock at the last census would indicate a further increase in hogget carryover into 2023.

The final sheep kill in Department-approved plants for 2022 is expected to be in the region of 2.87m, up from 2.72m in 2021.

Rising costs of feed and fertiliser combined with some challenging grass growing conditions have created a more difficult environment for finishing lamb this year, with reports indicating poorer lamb kill-out rates and a reduction in the level of fat cover on lambs being presented for slaughter.

Production difficulties have also had a negative impact on average carcase weights, which are back around 0.5kg from 2021 levels.

​There is expected to be a reduction in the 2023 lamb crop given the slightly higher levels of ewe culling recorded so far in the second half of 2022. This suggests a contraction in Irish breeding ewe numbers next year.

Reports from Teagasc have also indicated that ewes are lacking in condition in some parts of the country this autumn compared to previous years; this combined with high production costs may result in a smaller lamb crop and further culling of barren ewes in the early months of 2023.

Demand for lamb both home and abroad

has been hit in recent months by the growing impacts of inflation on consumer choices.

Tighter supplies of lambs for processing, and lighter carcase weights, have reduced product availability, which has kept a floor under the trade.

Recent insights from key markets in Europe indicate a reduction in consideration of lamb at point of purchase by retail customers, given the high price point.

Inflation, particularly in the EU, is expected to continue to affect the Irish sheep sector as we move into 2023.

However, there is no significant increase in global sheep meat production expected next year, which will help Irish exports in key markets.

While we may see some increase in sheepmeat imports from Australia and New Zealand into the EU next year, they are not expected to reach historic levels – exports from these regions being largely destined for China, the Middle East, North Africa and the US.

Around the marts

Dingle

Nelius McAuliffe reported “a grand trade” as prices moved up on the strength of recent factory improvements.

The biggest move was on the store side.

“Your forward 37kg store at €98-100/hd is up maybe €10-12/hd in two weeks and your lighter 30kg lamb at €75-80/hd is up maybe a tenner over the same period,” Nelius said.

He reported 40-42kg lambs as selling around the €3.00/kg mark, while on the cull side horny ewes sold from €/kg to €15/hd with their weight.

​

Ballinrobe

Cull ewes sold for €40-130/hd, while ram lambs made €77-130/hd — with samples included 32kg rams averaging €85/hd or €2.66/kg.

Ewe lambs sold for €75-145/hd with a batch of 45kg ewes selling to that top, or €3.15/kg.

​

Dowra

Patsy Smith reported strong numbers but also improved prices for both factory (up €7-10/hd)and forward store lambs.

“The cut-off for factories appeared to be around €154/hd,” he said.

Selections from 52-56kg all stopped dead on that figure of €154/hd.

The lighter store, which had been tricky, also moved better: samples included twenty 35kg lambs at €110.50/hd.

40kg stores sold from €110-115/hd.

Expand Close This lot of 22 ram lambs, averaging 30.7kg, made €84 apiece at Drumshanbo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This lot of 22 ram lambs, averaging 30.7kg, made €84 apiece at Drumshanbo

​

Delvin

At 300, Thomas Potterton felt the turnout was steady for the time of year. He reckons prices are up €10-15/hd over the last three weeks.

Samples among the store lambs included nine 38.5kgs at €117/hd, and ten 39kgs at €113/hd.

Overall lambs from 35-40kg averaged €2.97/kg, while 40-45kg factory types averaged €2.94/kg: eleven 44kg lambs made €132/hd while twelve at 43kg sold for €125/hd.

In the heavier divisions 45-50kgs averaged €2.93/kg, with a small selection at 61kgs averaging €153/hd.

Cast ewes sold from €100-129/hd.

​

Baltinglass

There was a good selection of lambs on offer. Farmer buyers for forward stores from 37-42kg put a firm floor under their trade: they were up €3-4/hd, as were cull ewes.

The lighter store was a little easier, however.

Sample prices among the heavier lambs included eight 50kgs at €140/hd with two 63kgs making €152/hd.

In the 43-45kg section the better lamb sold for €120-125/hd, with eight 47kgs making €136/hd. The 35-38kgs ranged from €106-110/hd.

​

Loughrea

Trade here was also improved with James Conney reckoning lambs over 50kgs were better by €5-8/hd while lighter stores were up €6/hd.

Samples included 50-52kgs at €150-152/hd, with 54-58kgs selling for €155-160/hd. The 40-44kg section sold for €115-130/hd with 37kg stores making up to €100/hd.

James reckoned that with fleshed lambs stronger, anyone buying lighter stores was becoming confident that “they should also be able to get a twist out of them in the future”