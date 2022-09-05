Quotes tipped to rise again as grass starts to recover

Pen pals: Sheena Murphy from Inchigeelagh with some Suffolk sheep at the Bantry agricultural show. Photo: David Creedon

This year’s sheep kill has been running 7pc higher than 2021 — with 1,831,065 processed up to August 28 — but one factory procurement officer expects numbers to fall.

His logic is based on the average carcase weights his plant has seen over the last month. Lambs “are not killing out well” because of the lack of grass — meal is not being fed in sufficient quantities to make up the deficit in thrive, with farmers deterred by its cost.

“Once the rain comes and grass starts to recover, farmers will probably hold sheep in the hope of getting more weight into them,” this factory man predicted.

A second factory rep offered a different take on lamb weights. While agreeing that some lambs were lighter, the majority, he claimed, were “not under-fleshed”.

With prices having come back, he expects the market to “steady up on both sides”. Asked whether prices to farmers have now bottomed out, he replied: “I would like to think so.”

His only major concern going forward was how consumers and the industry would cope if energy prices were to get out of hand.

“But if that happens it’s not the price of lamb that will be the problem,” he said.

In the here and now the price being offered by factories is a very real problem.

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey said: “Teagasc has forecast margins from sheep production to decline this year, with lamb prices insufficient to cover increased costs of production.

“Their Outlook report forecast the average family farm income on sheep farms to decline by 20pc in 2022.”

Yesterday’s quotes, combined with some of the above sentiments expressed by the factory reps, do provide a chink of optimism that things may not get any worse.

Although Dawn Ballyhaunis did drop their quote for lamb yesterday by 10c/kg to €6.10+10c/kg quality assurance, that still leaves them 10c/kg ahead of the country’s largest sheep processing group, ICM, who held at €6.00+10c/kg QA.

Kildare Chilling were unchanged at €6.20+10c/kg QA.

Cull quotes, though, fell by 10-30c/kg. This left the ICMs on €3.30/kg, with Kildare and Dawn on €3.10/kg. On the ground, prices range from €3.40-3.70/kg.

Sean McNamara of ICSA expects numbers to “level off” now that the rain has arrived to ease concerns over grass.

He feels this will help lamb prices hold at €6.20-6.40/kg before possibly rising.

Mr Comiskey agrees but added that as trade developed yesterday morning, factories were doing deals on haulage and commission on top of prices to secure numbers.

If the grass comes and farmers decide to hold back those numbers, will factories respond by edging prices up, or will they try to tough it out?

Around the marts

Dowra

Patsy Smith said trade was a little quieter on the back of weakening factory prices and increased numbers.

The top call for factory-type lambs saw ten at 41kg average €140/hd, but the general run of them was down €4-5/hd at €110-130/hd.

Although there was good demand for stores, with a top call of €130/hd recorded for 39kgs, those reduced factory quotes were a factor in buyers’ calculations.

Dingle

There were 1,980 entered last week, with Nelius McAuliffe saying “we’re at the height of it now” in terms of numbers.

Prices, though, did not reach the heights of previous sales with lambs back €3-4/hd.

Sample prices included 30kg ewe lambs at €90/hd with similar-weight wethers €84-85/hd, while 35kg ewes sold for €90-95/hd.

Among the lighter stores, 26-27kgs made €70-74/hd with light mountain lamb €2.10-2.30/kg.

The lack of grass in the midlands and east saw fewer buyers from these parts, but with the rain now arrived Nelius expects more customers.

Mountbellew

After falling back €6-8/hd the previous week because of another factory price cut, lamb prices stabilised here.

Samples included ten 42.8kg ram lambs at €100/hd, with ten 42.5kg ewe lambs averaging €134/hd, while twelve 53kg wethers made €136/hd.

On the lighter side elven 34.7kg ewes sold to €114/hd, with sixteen quality lambs at 33.3kg averaging €120/hd.

Stag numbers were strong and met a firm trade, especially for the heavier type. Samples included ten 75.5kg ewes at €138/hd, six 87.5kg ewes at €180/hd and fifteen 78kg ewes at €136/hd.

The large number of hoggets met a mixed trade, with lighter ones harder sold.

Carnew

Another big sale saw 3,186 sheep on offer, with a steady trade for fat lambs and the majority of those from 44-47kg selling from €125-130/hd and the top call seeing 50kgs making €135/hd.

The store trade was lively, with increased numbers of farmers back around the ring and keen to buy. This extra interest saw some lots up by €5-8/hd, with samples seeing 30kg ewe lambs selling to €116/hd.

29-30kg stores topped out at €84-90/hd, with 41kg forward types hitting €110/hd. Heavy cull ewes sold to a top of €190/hd for 90kgs, with 70-80kgs making €140-155/hd.

On the breeding side increased demand lifted hoggets to €170-300/hd. Aged ewes for breeding were scarce and sold from €150-210/hd.

Ballymote

Numbers here were tidy at 550. While the trade was sticky in places following a fall in averages for lambs of €8-10/hd the previous week, trade got done and saw 47kg lambs making €130-134/hd with 45kgs hitting a top of €125/hd.

On the store side those from 30-35kg sold from €90-110/hd.

Among the culls, heavier 85-100kg offerings were well maintained and sold from €164-196/hd, while lighter feeder types made €40-85/hd.

Delvin

Thomas Potterton reported a turnout of 450 sheep; while his trade was steady, prices had slipped by around €10/hd over the previous two weeks.

This left 40-45kg lambs at €105-120/hd, with those from 45-50kg selling from €120-132/hd, while a batch of thirteen at 51kgs averaged €133/hd.

The cull ewe trade was improved with the general run of lighter ewes selling from €82-128/hd while the heavier ones topped out at €155/hd for 86.5kgs.

On the breeding side prices ranged from €150-190/hd.