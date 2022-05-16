Quotes keep creeping up as supplies tighten

Last week, I reported that factories were urging farmers not to hold on to lamb, when they were being offered €8/kg and there was no major event on the horizon to lift prices.

A sheep farmer phoned me on Tuesday morning wanting to know why I wasn’t I championing stronger prices, with supplies getting tight.

My motto has always been that if your sheep are fit, do your research, get the best price you can and try to avoid giving the factories free meat.

My caller, though, is right about the numbers, with hogget supplies drying up rapidly.

That said, there must be still a share around worth killing as Dawn Ballyhaunis quote hogget at €7.10+10c/kg quality assurance, having left their hogget price box empty last week.

Either that or at €7.10/kg their markets can handle them easier than lamb at €7.90/kg.

Kildare Chilling lift their quote for hogget by 10c/kg to €7.20+10c/kg QA, while the ICM plants decided not to quote. Perhaps they want to see if the numbers in their areas are as low as reported.

The feeling on the ground is that numbers are tight on all fronts.

Department figures for the week ending May 8 show the overall sheep kill to that date up 17pc on the same period for 2021 at 946,340. That week’s kill is stronger by 2,488 than the same week 12 months ago, at 47,423.

With the kill figures still high, there is a definite element of additional competition creeping into the trade as the factories struggle to keep the market supplied, despite their assertion that supplies and market demand are in balance.

Why else would the ICM plants lift their quote for springs by 5c/kg to €7.95+10c/kg and Kildare add 10c/kg to €8.10+10c/kg, along with their increased offer for hogget?

Prices for cull ewes remain stable, however, with both Dawn and Kildare on €3.70/kg and the two ICM plants continuing on €3.80/kg.

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey said reducing supplies of hoggets have underpinned the spring lamb trade as factories actively seek out supplies.

He said good-quality hoggets are making €7.50/kg, and as numbers tighten, demand for spring lambs is increasing in all factories.

Mr Comiskey said numbers of spring lambs available are extremely tight, running almost 10,000 behind last year’s levels to date, which is pushing factories into offering deals on weights to 20.5kg, with prices of €8.40/kg commonplace.

He was adamant that spring lamb prices must push on to reflect the input cost exposure on sheep farms, and factories must be more flexible on weights.

He added that demand for cull ewes is also very strong, with prices of €4.00/kg and above paid by factories. He urged farmers to sell hard while moving hoggets and lambs as they become fit.

Around the marts

Loughrea

A smaller sale than recently, with an increase in average prices for spring lambs of €5/hd.

Samples included 44.8kgs at €174/hd, 42kgs at €163/hd, 50kgs at €172/hd and 48kgs at €173/hd.

James Cooney noted that hogget numbers were rapidly drying up. 50kg Charolais made up to €170/hd, while a 60kg mountain cross Suffolk sold to €165/hd.

Among the cull ewes the top call saw 101kgs make €213/hd, with the general run making €165-175/hd.

Blessington

Heavy hoggets and spring lambs both improved by €5-7/hd: springs made €110-122/hd over the €/kg, or €155-169/hd.

Heavy hoggets sold from €100-116/hd over the €/kg, or €150-167/hd.

Heavy cull ewes made €170-210/hd, with lighter lots €100-166/hd.

Ewes with lambs at foot made €160-250/unit.

Mountbellew

A larger sale, with increased numbers of stags and ewes with lambs at foot on offer.

Stags remained firm at €150-200/hd, while second-crop ewes topped out at €402 for a Texel cross with twins at foot.

Third-crop ewes with twins at foot sold to €320/unit while yearling ewes with singles averaged €185/unit.

On the spring lamb side, four at 47.2kg made €176/hd, with ten at 48kg averaging €175/hd, while thirteen 42kgs made €160/hd.

Among the hoggets five 63kg ewes made €186/hd, four 55kg wethers averaged €174/hd and five 52kg ewes made €175/hd.

Baltinglass

Bigger numbers of spring lambs and ewes with lambs at foot met a firm trade.

Two batches of eleven lambs and hoggets at 51-55kgs averaged €168/hd.

The price spread among the lambs and hoggets was considerable in places, with various lots of 55kg selling from €158/hd back to €125/hd.

Among the lighter lambs ten at 38kgs made €112/hd, while two at 37kg slipped to €88/hd.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold from €145-260/unit.

Kilkenny

Yesterday’s sale saw 350 sheep on offer with George Candler reporting a firm trade for lamb, while numbers of hoggets continue to contract.

On the butcher side prices ranged from €165-184/hd or €3.25-3.77/kg, with factory lamb selling from €3.75-3.90/kg, giving an overall price range of €145-166/hd.

Trade for cull ewes peaked at €274/hd.

Raphoe

Here yesterday a turnout of 600+ sheep saw trade remain largely firm.

A call of €184 for 57kg springs indicated a strong appetite.

Other price available were 40kg springs at €152-153/hd, with 45-47kgs making €165-170/hd.

Hogget numbers were back: some lots from 50-56kg sold for €168-174/hd, with 44kgs making €144/hd.

Top call on the cast ewe side saw 178kgs make €218/hd, with 160kgs making €190/hd.