Problems face those with factory sheep

Despite the successful conclusion of the beef talks over the weekend, where all those representing farmers signed up to the deal, the reality was that Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague were still blockaded yesterday, with neither cattle nor sheep being allowed in.

The management of Kildare Chilling, who had also seen significant numbers of protesters at their gate, succeeded in having the protest suspended yesterday morning.

The two ICM plants saw no protest action over the eight weeks, as they deal exclusively in sheep meat.

On the prices front, the two ICM plants continue quote €4.50+10c/kg quality assurance for lamb, with their quote for cull ewes also unchanged at €2.50/kg.

Kildare Chilling pulled their quote for lamb by 5c/kg to €4.55+10c/kg, and reduced their quote for cull by 10c/kg to €2.50+10c/kg. However, regular Kildare customers were yesterday reporting that more favourable base prices were on offer.

Moyvalley Meats quote €4.60/kg for lamb.

On the mart front, sales have become large, and although lamb prices continue to hold, cull ewes have eased in places.

Kevin Murphy of Enniscorthy said culls have come back by €10-15/hd over the last month.

The store trade is steady, however, while the market for ewe hoggets continues to improve. Older breeding sheep are also a good trade.

Sean McNamara of ICSA reports that factory prices are holding, with lambs trading from €4.70-4.90/kg, while cull ewes are on €2.50-2.70/kg

Department of Agriculture figures for spring lamb slaughterings show that despite the kill for the week ending September 6 being 15,925 less than the same week last year (39,833 versus 55,758), the overall kill to that date is very close to the 2018 figure - 828,889 versus 829,622.

The story on the cull ewe and ram front is significantly different, with overall supplies going through the factories 20pc back on last year at 267,746 versus 333,363.

There can be no doubt that the ongoing blockade of Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague is hurting.

However, even with both of these plants out of the equation for the last number of weeks, quotes from the remaining operatives are broadly in line with those from this time last year.

Prices for lamb in the UK are averaging €4.34/kg, with Northern Ireland on €4.07/kg. Prices in Spain, however, have been hammered, with the average price of €4.90/kg back almost 20pc on 2018 when it was €6.10/kg.

The hope is that once the factory impasse is resolved business will resume.

It may yet be a happy coincidence that the Ploughing, which gets under today, takes place when it does.

Maybe cooler heads will prevail after a few days off. But for now the sheep business is still suffering collateral damage.

Marts

Carnew

There was a big entry of lambs here, with over 4,000 on offer. A steady trade similar to previous weeks saw a full clearance.

Fat lambs sold from €88-105/hd. Store lambs over 35kg made €75-87/hd, with lighter lots making €62-80/hd.

Ewe lambs made from €85-116/hd, with cull ewes selling from €52-124/hd. Hogget ewes made from €145-202/hd, with older breeding ewes making up to €155/hd.

Enniscorthy

Kevin Murphy also reported a big sale, with the top call for lambs seeing three at 58kg making €110/hd, and the general run of prices for heavy butcher types ranging from €98-103/hd.

Trade for hoggets was excellent with prices ranging from €150-190/hd. Cull ewes, Kevin reckoned, have softened by €10-15/hd over the last month, meaning prices here ranged in general from €110-125/hd, with the tops making €135/hd.

Baltinglass

While this was a Cheviot show and sale, there were good numbers of Suffolk and ewe lambs to also pick from. Both Cheviot and Suffolk X hoggets sold from €125-190, with two, three and four-year-old Suffolk X hoggets selling from €110-140/hd.

Cheviot Hoggets from two to four years made from €105-176/hd. Suffolk cross ewe lambs made €90-125/hd while Cheviot ewe lambs were €80-125/hd.

Mountbellew

There were also strong numbers here, with factory lambs and light stores a shade easier.

Breeding hoggets and ewes met a good demand but prices for stag ewes were a little less. Sample prices among the ewes included 12 ewe lambs at 41.3kg €94/hd, 11 ewe lambs of 50kg €109/hd, and 15 wethers of 44.4kg €84/hd.

Numbers of stags were down, with prices €80-113/hd. On the breeding side ewe hoggets ranged from €140-194/hd, with first-crop ewes selling from €140-170/hd.

Roscommon

Big numbers here also, with trade "steady". Top call among the finished lambs saw 50.7kgs fetch €102/hd. 51.7kgs made €97/hd, 48.3kgs saw €95/hd, with 50.3 kgs also making €95/hd.

Indo Farming