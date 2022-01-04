Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Prices steady but processors warn farmers over likely penalties for overly heavy sheep down the line

Damp squib: A pair of Texel rams not enjoying last week&rsquo;s heavy rain in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

Close

Damp squib: A pair of Texel rams not enjoying last week&rsquo;s heavy rain in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Damp squib: A pair of Texel rams not enjoying last week’s heavy rain in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Latest factory prices

Latest factory prices

/

Damp squib: A pair of Texel rams not enjoying last week’s heavy rain in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

The sheep trade continued on a relatively even keel over the Christmas period, with quotes for lamb remaining static at €6.90-7.10/kg plus bonuses — this translated into prices of €7.20-7.40/kg.

With yesterday being a bank holiday, factory representatives were keen to emphasise that supplies appeared adequate to strong.

Most Watched

Privacy