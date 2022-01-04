Prices steady but processors warn farmers over likely penalties for overly heavy sheep down the line

The sheep trade continued on a relatively even keel over the Christmas period, with quotes for lamb remaining static at €6.90-7.10/kg plus bonuses — this translated into prices of €7.20-7.40/kg.

With yesterday being a bank holiday, factory representatives were keen to emphasise that supplies appeared adequate to strong.

With continental markets not opening fully until today they were unsure where the market for sales was at, but their quotes suggest that they expect trade to resume on a strong note.

They were eager to get the message out that overly heavy sheep — 25kg+ — might yet have to be penalised, claiming that over the last four weeks weights have gone up to levels that are limiting their options when it comes to selling.

This appears to refer to France, with one agent telling me that the strength of the trade in 2021 was largely down to the fact that once lamb carcases were around 20-21kg, factories were able to move product in whole carcase form quickly to the continent.

This removed the need for factories here to break the carcase and then try to find customers for the various cuts.

One agent said: “Lads bought dear stores in the autumn and now they’re trying to get back by running them into big weights. We’ll have to see how long that can go on for.”

The factories were also saying that Covid is not causing them big problems, although there have been some staffing difficulties.

On the prices front, Kildare Chilling and the two ICMs return this week both return to our table. Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague decline to quote, although Kepak did tell me they are paying €7.20/kg including bonuses for lamb.

Having reduced their intake of culls in the run-up to Christmas, Kildare were back yesterday quoting €3.20+10c/kg QA, while the ICMs are on a straight €3.20/kg.

Actual prices paid for good culls vary from €3.20-3.40/kg.

The latest data from Bord Bia on prices shows that for the week ending December 11, sheepmeat, excluding VAT, averaged €7.96/kg in France, €7.40/kg in Britain and €7.83/kg in Spain. At home the figure was €7.09/kg, and in Northern Ireland it was €6.57/kg.

On the throughput side Department figures show that the kill for 2021 to December 19 was back 4pc on 2020 at 2,639,281.

Despite all the hand-wringing by processors about too many heavy sheep, that week’s kill was up 4,291 on the same week in 2020 at 60,503.

Also, the Livestock and Meat Commission data shows that 287,171 lambs born in the North were slaughtered in the south up to the end of November.

For now, the game remains as it always has: markets versus numbers equals price.