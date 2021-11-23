Prices poised to rebound despite factory uncertainty

Only Dawn Ballyhaunis felt comfortable enough with the trade yesterday to offer a quote.

Being ‘uncomfortable’ about offering farmers guidance on where the market is at has become common among factories over the last month.

This indicates that despite tales of difficult trading conditions on the continent, the factories are fundamentally unsure of the strength of supplies from week to week.

Yes the factory price paid to farmers has gone up, but we are still some way behind some of our major markets in Europe when it comes to the returns being seen by farmers.

Dawn quote €6.90+10c/kg quality assurance for lamb, a drop of 10c/kg.

On the positive side, their quote for cull ewes is up by 10c/kg to €3.00/kg.

While Kildare did not quote for lambs, their offer for cull ewes is up 20c/kg at €3.20+10c/kg QA.

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

The best line I heard in relation to how the factories are feeling came from a Manchester United-supporting factory agent.

“You think Solskjaer had it tough? He never had to buy sheep at one end, sell at the other and get a result in the middle. That’s just not doable at the present.”

I wonder? This is generally a bit of a slack period for sales, but killing for the Christmas market will have to get under way from around the second week of December.

Given that actual prices paid yesterday were reported to be €7.20-7.40/kg including bonuses, and mart numbers have come back quite a bit, it’s not surprising the factories are pleading poverty in their attempts to get back some control of the market ahead of the festive season.

If lockdowns return across Europe, what would that do to the meat market? Experience has shown us that consumers do panic buy, and more meat consumed when we are confined to our homes.

Kevin Comiskey, the IFA’s sheep vice-chairman was circumspect yesterday, recommending that farmers should draw their lambs as they come fit “and not give factories free meat”.

It’s a good point given what it costs to produce.

Sean McNamara of the ICSA continues to question the level of traceability in the sector once lambs pass from the farmer to the factory.

“We know there are up to half a million non-quality-assured lambs coming down from the North, and that’s before you get into the amount coming in containers from the UK,” he said.

“All of this is undermining the price Irish farmers get and it’s playing hell with the value of quality-assured lamb.”

While the factories struggle to get their books to balance, the general feeling on the ground is that prices will rebound. Will Man United?

Around the marts

Loughrea

Jim Cooney reported a strong trade across the board but reckoned “sheep numbers are drying up”.

Sample prices at 50kg and above included 53kgs at €175/hd and 50kgs at €172/hd. Among the 40-50kg weights, 49kgs made up to €165/hd, and 46kgs sold to €150/hd, while 44kgs made €146/kg, with 40kgs seeing €138/hd.

On the cull ewe side the heavies made up to €162/hd, with lighter lots €100-125/hd.

Baltinglass

Numbers were similar to the previous week, with a full clearance affected.

Forward stores were improved by €3-5/hd, with lighter stores also a better trade.

Sample prices among those stores included eleven 36kg lambs at €132/hd, sixteen 38kg lambs at €128/hd and thirty 30kg lambs at €95/hd.

Heavy lambs were also well maintained, with the top call seeing two at 47kg making €153/hd with fourteen at 48kg averaging €148/hd, as did a further twelve at 47kg.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold from €320-350/unit, while cast ewes made €70-125/hd.

Ennis

Numbers of lambs were up here yesterday, with culls reduced, leaving a total entry of 500.

This did not dampen trade, with most lambs exceeding €3.00/kg.

Sample prices among the heavier lambs included eight at 60kg for €180/hd, twelve at 51kg for €170/hd, and twelve at 49kg for €164/hd.

On the store side, eleven 30.5kg lambs sold for €99/hd, twelve at 40kgs made €126/hd, and five 28.5kg lambs averaged €97/hd. Cull ewes peaked at €149/hd.

Kilkenny

There were 500 on offer here also yesterday, but George Candler reported prices as dropping back by €2-4/hd.

On the butcher side 50-55kg lambs sold for €163-168/hd, with the entire weight division running from €3.00-3.26/kg.

Factory lambs made €134-154/hd or €3.20-3.30/kg. Stores sold for €3.00-3.27/kg or €90-138/hd. Cast ewes made €70-150/hd.

Mountbellew

Numbers here were back, resulting in a good trade all round, with that reduction in numbers helping stags in particular as their prices ranged from stags up to €100-180/hd.

Sample prices among the lambs included eighteen mixed lambs at 46.3kg at €138/hd, with twenty-three 40.6kg ram lambs making €118/hd, while a further twelve rams at 42.5kg averaged €139/hd.

Among the ewe lambs eight at 51kg made €171/hd, with a further ten at 44.6kg ewes selling for €144/hd.

New Ross

Jim Bushe reported a smaller turnout yesterday with lambs at 45kg and above generally €155-164/hd, with the tops seeing 48kgs making up to €166/hd while one batch at 47kg making €167/hd.

On the store side Jim said: “You’d buying nothing there for less than €100/hd.”

Sample prices in this section included 35kgs at €135/hd and 43.5kgs at €142/hd.

On the cull ewe side it was also a case of very little being available for less than €100/hd, with the top call seeing €168 paid.