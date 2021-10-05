Price rise adds to farmer joy after China reopening

There was more good news for sheep farmers yesterday to add to last week’s announcement that China has reopened its market to Irish lamb.

Yesterday’s fillip came in the form of a 10c/kg increase in the quote for lamb from Kildare Chilling, bringing them to €6.20+10c/kg quality assurance, while the two ICM plants lifted theirs by 5c/kg.

An industry source described the China news as “positive” but added: “It will be some months before we actually see anything happening because it takes time to get all the protocols signed off.”

Expand Close Factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Factory prices

The source expects the Chinese to be “only interested in lamb” with little in the way of offal or mutton expected to be traded.

Bord Bia added: “This opens Irish lamb to a vast market of opportunity as China accounts for 38pc of global sheepmeat imports”

In the here and now prices for lamb appear to be on an upward trajectory, although Dawn Ballyhaunis were unchanged.

Kepak Athleague did not provide a quote but my information is they continue to pay €6.10/kg for lamb.



On the cull ewe side Kildare resumed officially quoting yesterday.

While numbers at the marts continue strong, prices appear to have steadied as factory buyers were keen last week, while demand for stores yesterday in such places as Ennis and Kilkenny continued to see quality lots making over €3/kg.

On the import side, for the week ending September 26, official figures show that 6,678 lambs were exported from the North to the South for direct slaughter, a decrease of 587 on the previous week but up 203 on the same week last year.

Nelius McAuliffe of Dingle mart has calculated that with prices strong this year, those in the sheep business are now second only to the dairy sector in their ability to generate money from farming.

His calculations run as follows: “Take a suckler farmer with 10 or 12 cows and calculate the ground they and their calves will need during the year. You’d put 150 ewes on the same area.

“Say they have 220 lambs and put them in at €90 apiece, that’s €19,800. Show me the suckler man who can do that on the same area of ground.”

I was contacted by a farmer who asked where had the concept of market resistance gone in relation to factory pricing, given that sheep prices had broken away from their traditional tendency to yoyo on price.

“We were told for years by the factories that market resistance to price increases by consumers meant that they could only operate if sheep prices remained low, he said.”

With quotes up to €1.30/kg stronger than this time last year, the question remains, are farmers actually getting a fairer share of the overall price pie?

Read More

Around the marts

Kilkenny

With 620 sheep on offer yesterday, George Candler reported a lively trade, with butchers’ lambs selling from €130-144/hd or €2.50-2.82/kg.

In the factory section, lambs also sold from €2.50-2.82/kg with the top call seeing ten at 45kg averaging €127/hd.

On the store side prices ran from €80-114/hd, with fourteen at 32kgs making €90/hd and ten at 36kg averaging €100/hd, while eleven 38kg ewe lambs sold for €110/hd.

Cast ewes sold from €66-150/hd.

Expand Close This lot of 13 ewe lambs, averaging 52kg, made €145 each at Dowra. Photo: Gerry Faughnan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This lot of 13 ewe lambs, averaging 52kg, made €145 each at Dowra. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Ennis

Yesterday sale had 500 sheep on offer, with Gerry Finnerty reporting a strong trade across all sections and stores particularly sought-after.

Sample prices included 40kg lambs at €115/hd, 37kgs at €99/hd and 41kgs at €120.

On the heavier side 50kgs made €150/hd while 37kg ram lambs made €105/hd.

Among the ewe lambs 36.5kgs sold for €123/hd, with 40kgs making €126/hd. There was a good cull ewe trade, at €50-139/hd.

Athenry

There was an overall entry of 1,600 sheep here yesterday, with 1,100 being lambs.

Among the heavier lambs 51-53kgs sold to €140/hd, with 49kgs making €134-138/hd. In the lighter section, 33kgs made €93/hd with 34kg ewe lambs making €108/hd, while two 39kg quality ewe lambs made €121/hd.

Also on the ewe lamb side were 42kg ewes that made €117-126/hd. Cull ewes sold for €110-156/hd

Raphoe

Numbers generally start to reduce at this time of year, and yesterday’s very wet morning didn’t help the entry.

Sample prices among the heavier lambs included 53kgs at €142/hd, 50kgs at €140-141/hd and 55kgs at €144/hd.

In the mid-section 45kgs made €128/hd, with ewe lambs at 45kgs selling for €136/hd.

Among the lighter lambs, 36-37kgs sold from €124-125/hd, with various selections averaging 35kg making €100-110/hd.

Cull ewes made €90-120/hd

Manorhamilton

The better store lamb made around €3/kg, with mountain cross breeds, typically Cheviot out of horned ewes, selling from €30-70/hd or about €2.20-2.40/kg.

Factory lambs made €120-130/hd with the odd heavier lamb seeing €140/hd. Cull ewes were improved, at €20-128/hd.

Hoggets made €150-170/hd, but Ivan Moffit said “they were worth more in the spring”.

There was a sale of 460 rams; the top Suffolk ram sold for €990, with Cheviot and Charolais averaging around €500/hd.

Dingle

With 2,000 lambs on offer, Nelius McAuliffe is reporting overall sales for the year as being up by 12-18pc.

“Lambs are getting dearer by the day,” he said.

30kgs made €90/hd with 30kg ewe lambs on €95/hd. Mixed batches of 44kg wether and ewe lambs sold for €120-125/hd with 50kgs making up to €130/hd.

Scotch lambs from 30-35kg made €70-75/hd while cull ewes averaged around €25/hd with the €/kg.