Price rise adds to farmer joy after China reopening

Lamb quotes up 5-10c/kg

Hold still please: Manus McHugh, Shane McHugh and Lorcan McDaid from Falcarragh with the champion hoggets at the Donegal Wicklow Cheviot Breeders show and sale in Stranorlar-Ballybofey Mart Photo: Clive Wasson Expand
This lot of 13 ewe lambs, averaging 52kg, made €145 each at Dowra. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Factory prices Expand

Martin Coughlan

There was more good news for sheep farmers yesterday to add to last week’s announcement that China has reopened its market to Irish lamb.

Yesterday’s fillip came in the form of a 10c/kg increase in the quote for lamb from Kildare Chilling, bringing them to €6.20+10c/kg quality assurance, while the two ICM plants lifted theirs by 5c/kg.

An industry source described the China news as “positive” but added: “It will be some months before we actually see anything happening because it takes time to get all the protocols signed off.”

