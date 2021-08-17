Positive signs as lamb quotes finally rise again

Top of the pile: The prize for best pen of 10 ewe lambs at the Borris Ewe Breeders' Association show and sale went to Sean Ryan, of Tomduff , Borris, Co Carlow

Fast Exit: Erin Whyte helps her dad Tony, from Fuerty, Roscommon, to load up at Drumshanbo Mart on Thursday. One Houdini escape artist, seen on the far left, was quickly retrieved by Tony. Pic – Gerry Faughnan

The factory trade is showing signs of recovery, with quotes for lamb yesterday lifting by 10c/kg.

Sometimes, however, you can tell more about what is going on by what you’re not told.

Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague both declined to offer quotes, but payments to their producers groups are reported to be running at €6.30-6.40/kg.

Their decision to not quote is down, I believe, to a fear that supplies may not be as strong as they would like, so they are watching to see where their opposition are going on price and then moving to quietly better them.

Prices for cull ewes remain as they have been for the last month or so.

North of the border, prices too have stabilised with official quotes for R3 lamb unchanged yesterday at the equivalent of €5.66-5.72/kg.

The Livestock and Meat Commission report that for the week ending August 7, a total of 4,935 lambs crossed the border for direct slaughter here — a drop of 2,866 on the previous week.

This brought the number of sheep imported from the North over the last six weeks 34,034 — 36pc of all the total lamb output from the North’s flocks.

South of the border numbers also appear to be tightening, with week-on-week slaughterings for that week back by 8,000 at 50,145, which was 2,700 less than the same week in 2020.

On the mart side we’re getting well into the breeding sale season, with the trade very strong.

With the money made earlier in the year continuing to underpin those breeding sales, there is a belief among some in the trade that the long-term future may be better and less prone to wild price swings.

This is perhaps partly because the Covid pandemic put a far greater emphasis on home cooking and the rediscovery of lamb as constituent of at least one weekly family dinner.

Two other factors are falling European production and an expanding Muslim population across the continent.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara continues to urge farmers to go to the mart with their heavy lambs.

“It’s butchers that are underpinning the heavy mart trade and they are very keen for anything over 46kg — and the difference on a heavy lamb between them and the factory could be as much as €15/hd,” he said.

Around the marts

Ennis

There were increased numbers her yesterday, with 600 on offer, but no real let-up in prices, with 44-46kg factory lambs selling from €120-126/hd and butcher types from 49-51kg making €140-151/hd.

On the store side samples included 37 and 39kgs at €99 and €102/hd respectively, while 35kg ewe lambs sold to €115/hd. On the breeding side five first-crop ewes sold for €231/hd.

New Ross

There were strong numbers here too, with Jim Bushe reporting those looking for stores as giving up to €3/kg.

“The general run of your good 30kg store lamb was from €2.70-3.00/kg, with those from 35-40kg making €2.60-2.85/kg,” he said.

On the butchering front the better continental 48-49kg lamb topped out at €136/hd. Hogget ewes sold from €170-260/hd while older ewes made €140-200/hd, as did cull ewes.

Loughrea

With good numbers and strong prices Jimmy Cooney rated his sale as one of the best he’d seen for this time of the year.

On the ewe hogget side the top call was €248 for a Suffolk cross, with a lot of the better hoggets making €230-240/hd, while first- and second-crop ewes averaged €218/hd.

Among the Suffolk cross ewe lambs, 49kgs averaged €144/hd. Factory lambs were easier, however, with those from 42-43kg back about €5/hd to €110-112/hd. Top call on the cull ewe side saw fourteen at 105kg average €191/hd.

Enniscorthy

There were strong numbers here also with Kevin Murphy noting that local butchers were keen, resulting in 48-52kg lambs selling from €130-149/hd.

There was also a good entry of ewe lambs, mostly at €130-136/hd, although the top call was 48kgs at €155/hd.

Factory lambs sold from €114-129/hd while on the cull ewe side strong demand for breeders saw top prices of €182-200/hd.

Hoggets averaged €210/hd, with the tops making €230/hd.

Ballinrobe

Despite an entry of 2,500 sheep Stephen Hannon reported prices as “holding well” with the tops of the 47kg lambs making €127-129/hd.

Among the stores, good 38-40kg lambs made €90-100/hd, while ewe lambs prices averaged around €130/hd, with the tops making 140/hd.

Breeding hoggets were also steady, at €180-250/hd while cull ewes mostly made €170-178/hd with the top call being €212.

Stephen said bookings for the Grey Face and Mayo Mule sale later this week are looking good.

Mountbellew

A big sale with plenty of lambs and breeding sheep on offer. Sample prices included fourteen 37kg ewe lambs at €125/hd, with ten at 29kg making €100/hd, while a further ten ewe lambs weighing 43.3kgs made €130/hd.

The stag ewe trade was also strong with prices running from €140-205/hd.

Among the breeding ewes, ten Suffolk cross hoggets averaged €220/hd while ten first-crop ewes made €172/hd.