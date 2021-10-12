New Zealand’s export issues set to boost price of Irish lamb in build-up to Christmas

Factory quotes for lamb edged up yesterday as both ICM plants and Dawn Ballyhaunis added 5c/kg.

Allied to mart prices for factory and heavy lamb strengthening by around €5/hd last week, there is an undercurrent of positivity right through the trade.

ICSA’s Sean McNamara reported factory prices for lamb as ranging from €6.40-6.50/kg, predicting that they could hit €7/kg “well before Christmas”.

He could well be right, given that Britain’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) says supplies of lamb from New Zealand to the UK for the Christmas frozen/chilled market will be severely disrupted.

Covid is making it harder for the shipping sector to secure crew, and only three shipments are expected in the run-up to Christmas this year, instead of the usual six or seven

So will processors here be approached to fill that UK deficit?

Industry insiders feel that Chinese demand is also a factor.

In the here and now, Kildare Chilling still lead the way on €6.20/kg +10QA for lamb, unchanged from last week. Although Kepak Athleague yet again did not officially quote, my information is that they are offering €6.05+15c/kg QA.

Cull quotes are unchanged across the board.

Factory representatives continue to emphasise the need for farmers to draft their lambs only when fit and not to sell under-finished stock.

It is well known that certain factories will only pay €5/kg for carcases under 16kg.

Sean McNamara, who has often pulled the factories across the coals when it comes to prices, says he understands their position on lighter carcases.

“It is in nobody’s interest to be killing light lamb,” he said. “The factories will kill them but they don’t really want them and the farmer is selling himself short.”

The improvement in mart prices continued yesterday, with both Kilkenny and Ennis reporting rises of €2-5/hd.

While you could argue that those higher prices were on the back of smaller sale numbers, the sale in Athenry yesterday had a big turnout and prices here too improved, with the top call seeing 58kgs making €158/hd.

Around the marts

Blessington

With factory prices hardening, demand here was strong across all classes, with fat lambs up by €2-4/hd at €138-144/hd, while factory lambs made €120-138/hd.

On the store side 40kg+ lambs made €108-120/hd, with those from 53-40kg making €95-108/hd, while lighter lambs sold for €40-62/hd over the €/kg.

Among the ewe lambs Suffolks sold from €96-156/hd, with Cheviots €90-144/hd. Suffolk cross ewe hoggets sold to a top of €230/hd, with Cheviots €145-200/hd.

Heavy cast ewes ranged from €140-182/hd, with lighter lots €88-132/hd.

Enniscorthy

A very big sale and good trade, with the increased numbers of factory lambs selling from €115-130/hd, while butcher types made €132-141/hd.

Ewe lambs were scarce, with quality 48kgs making up to €147/hd and 39kgs at €133/hd. Forward stores sold from €104-118/hd, with the big entry of lighter stores seeing plenty of customers at €77-110/hd.

Top call among the heavy cast ewes saw 108kgs make €192/hd, while lighter ewes sold from €66-114/hd.

On the breeding side, hogget ewes sold from €155-210/hd with older ewes making €130-190/hd.

Baltinglass

A full clearance amid a brisk sale that saw butcher and factory lambs up by €2-5/hd, while stores pushed on by €3-5/hd.

Sample prices included three 60kg lambs at €141/hd and five 51kgs at €136/hd. In the 40-45kg section the top calls included twenty-five 45kg lambs at €124/hd, five at 41kg also €124/hd and six averaging 40kg at €128/hd. There was also a good tranche in this section at €113-118/hd.

Among the lighter stores thirty 31kg lambs averaged €96/hd. Hogget ewes sold from €145-190/hd, while cast ewes made up to €128/hd.

Roscrea

A good show of sheep saw a top call among the butchers’ of €139/hd for 53kgs, with the better 48-49kg lambs selling from €134-135/hd.

Michael Harty reckoned stores were not quite as dear, with samples here seeing 32kg ewe lambs at €98/hd, 39kgs at €112/hd, 35kgs at €107/hd and 33kgs €90/hd.

Cull ewes averaged around €100/hd. There was a very small show of breeding sheep.

Mountbellew

Although numbers were big, there was less on offer than the previous week; demand for factory and store lambs pushed prices by €5/hd.

Sample prices among the lambs included ten 46.6kg ewe lambs at €130/hd, twenty 48.1kg ram lambs at €127/hd and eleven 49.5kg wethers at €137/hd.

In the lighter section twelve ewe lambs at 31kg made €96/hd, with nineteen 31kg wethers €89/hd.

There were fewer stags but strong demand took prices to €88-172/hd. Ewe hoggets sold from €140-214/hd, with first-crop ewes €130-185 /hd and second croppers €125-170/hd.

Kilkenny

With numbers smaller yesterday George Candler reported a stronger trade with top calls of €112/hd for twenty 36kg stores and €144/hd for ten 54kg butcher types.

Other prices of note among the stores included another €112/hd for 38kgs, while thirteen 32kg lambs averaged €3.38/kg at €108/hd.

Among the factory lambs, prices ranged from €2.75-2.90/kg or €112-129/hd, while cast ewes sold from €70-125/hd.