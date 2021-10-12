Farming

New Zealand’s export issues set to boost price of Irish lamb in build-up to Christmas

Disrupted shipments could prompt UK market to look to Ireland

Martin Coughlan

Factory quotes for lamb edged up yesterday as both ICM plants and Dawn Ballyhaunis added 5c/kg.

Allied to mart prices for factory and heavy lamb strengthening by around €5/hd last week, there is an undercurrent of positivity right through the trade.

ICSA’s Sean McNamara reported factory prices for lamb as ranging from €6.40-6.50/kg, predicting that they could hit €7/kg “well before Christmas”.

