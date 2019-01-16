In contrast to the cattle factory trade, the early weeks of 2019 have seen the fortunes of those with sheep to sell improve, with quotes on our table below better this week by 5-10c/kg.

More new year cheer for sheep farmers as prices keep on rising

Kildare Chilling continue to lead the way, as they often do, adding 10c/kg to their quote for lamb to bring it to €5.10+10c/kg quality assurance.

They are followed by Kepak Athleague with their of €4.95+5c/kg QA, up 5c/kg on last week. The two ICMs also add 5c/kg, bringing them in line with Dawn Ballyhaunis on €490+10c/kg QA, Dawn being the only plant to leave their quote unchanged.

On the cull ewe front it is very much as you were, with only Kepak improving their offer - up 10c/kg to €2.70/kg thus putting themselves in line with the rest - Kildare push that little bit further by virtue of their 10c/kg bonus.

Prices on the ground for lambs seem to harden as yesterday went on, with up to €5.30/kg reported as supplies continue to tighten.

The IFA's Sean Dennehy put the price spread yesterday at €5.20-5.25/kg, with some sellers holding out for 5.30/kg.

John Brooks of the ICSA was more bullish, claiming that €5.30/kg was where lambs were now at. And that's a position I can understand given that reports yesterday from marts such as Corrin and Athenry clearly show that both factory and butchers' lambs were improved by up to €8, with store types better as a result by €10/hd on occasion.

Prices for cull ewes have seen little real improvement of late but at a general run of €3.00/kg I don't hear to many complaints.