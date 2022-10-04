More cuts as factories gripe about under-finished sheep

Follow the leader: Sheep head with purpose towards Drumgilra Lough, near Drumsna, Co Leitrim. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Quotes took another hit yesterday as factories continued to pile pressure on those finishing, with lamb back 10-20c/kg and cull ewes down 30c/kg.

Over the weekend I asked several factory representatives about the state of the trade, and why prices have come back.

Their feeling is that the market is solid for well-fleshed lamb, they are having to deal with too many under-finished lambs and culls.

So they are focusing on regular suppliers who they know are feeding and whose stock come up to the requirements they want.

The processors argue that poorer stock affects their operating costs.

“Trade is slow because there are too many poorly finished culls and ewes about and all of these need to boned,” one rep said.

The message for farmers is to not just weigh their lambs but to handle them to make sure they are sufficiently well fleshed.

“If they are under-fleshed they should bring them to the mart,” I was told.

The next rep rubbed in the point further: “We’re trying to keep our regular suppliers on hand — lads we know who are feeding and whose lambs tick the all the boxes.”

There was no talk of difficulties in relation to sales once the product was right, despite supplies for the week ending September 25 hitting 66,099, versus 58,971 for the same week last year.

The factories’ argument, though, didn’t wash with ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara, who highlighted the realities of the economics inside the farm gate.

“How can we be expected to feed meals with the prices factories are giving?” he said.

“Fattening a lamb on meal costs €30-40/hd, which wipes €1.50/kg at current prices off the base price, which means we’re being told you’re going to have to take in real terms from €4.80-4.90/kg for lamb.

“Consumers want cheap food, factories and supermarkets want a quick profit — and the farmer is expected to hold the can for both.”

Sean reported lambs as selling yesterday from €6.30-6.40/kg, with cull ewes on €3.00-3.20/kg.

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey said that with numbers of well-fleshed lambs remaining tight, prices are steady at €6.20 to €6.50/kg, with higher prices for larger lots and deals to 22kg.

Cull ewes are ranging in general from €3.10/kg to €3.70/kg.

“Demand in marts is good for heavy, well-fleshed lambs, underpinned by tight supplies,” he said. “He said the store lamb trade has also improved in some marts, helped by good grass growth”

David Faulken, of Ballymote mart noted that with costs having increased, those buying lambs for fattening are being very selective.

“Lads are buying less but better quality — it’s a sort of numbers versus costs equation,” he said.

He also saw less demand for breeding ewes.

Around the marts

Ballymote

A strong turnout saw 900 sheep on offer, but David Faulken said numbers of under-fleshed lambs were increasing, and this was reflected in the price.

“Your well-fleshed 49-50kg lamb sold from €146-148/hd but those of similar weight but short of flesh made around €20/hd less at 129/hd,” he said.

38-42kg store ewe lambs made €108-124/hd with similar-weight ram lambs €90-110/hd.

The cull ewe trade was “stickier”, with 53-70kg stores €40-90/hd, while 80-95kgs sold from €150-186/hd.

Delvin

Thomas Potterton reported bigger numbers, with 550 on offer.

Lambs under 35kg saw a top call of €96/hd paid for eight 33kgs. In the 35-40kg division the overall average price was €90/hd with the top call seeing eight 37.5kgs making €99/hd.

40-45kg stores averaged €114.50/hd, with four 44.5kg lambs making €124/hd; 45-50kg factory lambs averaged €122.50/hd with the top call seeing eight 45.5kg lambs make €124/hd.

On the butcher side the average price was €135.5/hd with the top call seeing 51kgs reaching €138/hd.

A special entry of 90breeding rams saw a top price of 650 guineas.

Ennis

Numbers here yesterday were stable, with just shy of 600 sheep on offer. Trade was reported as “just about holding its own” with lambs in general selling from €2.60-3.00/kg with stores also averaging from €2.60-3.00/kg. Cull ewes sold from €45-125/hd. Sample prices included twenty-five 47kgs at €141/hd, six 56kgs at €150/hd and thirteen 47kgs at €129/hd.

On the store side ten 37.5kg lambs averaged €102/hd with eight at 36.5kg making €109/hd, while a further eight at 38.5kgs also made €109/hd

Kilkenny

There were 500 sheep on offer here yesterday. George Candler noted a few more store customers and said trade for both butcher and factory type lambs was “sharper”.

Those butcher types ranged from €132-147/hd with that top call going to thirteen at 54kg.

On the factory side the top call was €133/hd for ten 46kgs, giving an overall price range of €118-133/hd.

Stores made €78-115/hd, with most selling from €90-113/hd while nineteen 38kg ewe lambs clicked €118/hd or €3.11/kg. Cast ewes made €60-160/hd.

Carnew

Last Thursday’s sale was the biggest this year, with 6,200 sheep on offer. Cast ewes and breeding ewes were steady but lambs edged up by €1-2/hd.

Butchers’ lambs sold from €136-148/hd with factory lambs making €122-135/hd.

On the store side, lambs under 35kg made €71-105/hd with those over 35ks on €85-110/hd.

Hoggets made €140-210/hd with older breeding ewes €110-180 while rams sold from €250-550/hd.

Heavy cast ewes made €160-210/hd with feeder types €55-140/hd.