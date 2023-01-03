Farming

Little New Year cheer for farmers as quotes well back on 12 months ago

Lamb unchanged since Christmas at €6.30-6.40+10c/kg QA, with culls down 10c/kg in places

Yuletide birth: Lambing for Peter Hynes, of Liselican, Borris, Co Carlow started on Christmas Eve when the first of his 140-ewe flock started to lamb. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Martin Coughlan

Factory quotes for lamb remained unchanged yesterday at €6.30-6.40+10c/kg quality assurance, which translates into €6.70-6.75/kg for QA lamb and around €6.60/kg for non-QA.

Quotes for cull ewes were back 10c/kg in place, with a best of €3.20/kg plus 10c/kg QA.

