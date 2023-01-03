Little New Year cheer for farmers as lamb quotes well back on 12 months ago

Factory quotes for lamb remained unchanged yesterday at €6.30-6.40+10c/kg quality assurance, which translates into €6.70-6.75/kg for QA lamb and around €6.60/kg for non-QA.

Quotes for cull ewes were back 10c/kg in place, with a best of €3.20/kg plus 10c/kg QA.

So not a great start to 2023, especially you compare current factory quotes with those from 12 months ago, when lamb was at €6.90-7.10/kg with culls on €3.20/kg.

Expand Close Latest factory figures / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory figures

Data from the Department shows that the kill to December 18 was up 7pc when compared to 2021 at 2,821,881.

The outlook in the short term is not very encouraging. Based on the most recent census, Bord Bia calculated that with extra ewes on farms throughout 2021, there were likely to be an additional 90,000 lambs in the system in 2022; the carry-over would most likely lead to a higher-than-usual kill at the start of this year.

They also note that the ewe kill to the start of December was running 30,000 stronger than in 2021.

Bord Bia noted last month: “The deadweight prices currently available are reflective of a more difficult trading environment for lamb than the corresponding period last year.

“Inflation pressures are impacting demand for lamb in key export markets and also on the domestic market, with weaker demand in particular for larger and more valuable cuts.”

The belief within the trade is that as the year moves on there is a serious possibility that the number of under-finished lambs will increase, given that meal prices make the feeding of concentrates unprofitable.

“At a conversion rate of 7-1 (7kg of meal to 1kg of carcase weight gain), the sums don’t work,” said one experienced feeder.

This man went on to point out that while sheep are currently grazing green crop, once that disappears, “How many finishers will feed meals to the levels they should, given the price?”

He suggested that smaller producers may feed to the required level but with the sole intention of “getting rid of their lambs as quickly as possible”, but he wondered if those with bigger numbers would.

“You could very easily see a lot of under-finished lambs coming on the market with a share of them going through the marts as bigger stores,” he said.

This had already started to happen last year and did nothing to help the trade.

If we do see more under-finished lamb in the market, all it will prove is that those fattening have no intention of improving the processing sector’s profits by finishing lambs at a loss.

Meanwhile, French and Spanish sheep farmers are thriving, with returns for lamb in early December in both jurisdictions up on the same period 12 months previously.

As of December 4, the average lamb price in France was €8.52/kg, up 55c/kg on the previous December, while Spanish lamb was 4c/kg stronger at €7.88/kg.

Compare those figures with the €6.56/kg average reported by Bord Bia for the same week here.

The only good news is the fact that both Easter and Ramadan are early this year. Easter Sunday falls on April 9 while Ramadan begins on March 22.



