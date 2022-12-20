Farming

Farming

Little Christmas cheer as factory quotes flatline

Prices are unchanged for lamb and cull ewes, with a best of €6.40+10c/kg QA and €3.20/kg, respectively

Snow trek: Sheep near Elphin, Co Roscommon. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
This lot of five ewe lambs, averaging 31kg, made €75 apiece at Drumshanbo mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Martin Coughlan

ICSA’s Sean McNamara reckons “there will be no Christmas box for sheep farmers”, which pretty much sums up the trade.

The anticipated rise in factory prices in the run-up to the festive season has failed to materialise.

