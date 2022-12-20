Little Christmas cheer as factory quotes flatline

ICSA’s Sean McNamara reckons “there will be no Christmas box for sheep farmers”, which pretty much sums up the trade.

The anticipated rise in factory prices in the run-up to the festive season has failed to materialise.

Quotes yesterday were unchanged for lamb and cull ewes, with a best of €6.40+10c/kg quality assurance and €3.20/kg, respectively.

Stephen Hannon of the Aurivo mart group shares Mr McNamara’s downbeat outlook, feeling that as a whole 2022 has been a disappointment for sheep farmers.

“Sheep never got the same bounce as the cattle did this year,” he said. “Prices overall throughout the year were €10-12/hd below averages for 2021.”

On the mart front the icy road conditions last week restricted turnouts, but in some cases this helped sellers.

In Delvin, despite losing some customers to the weather, demand from local factory buyers pushed prices up by €5-10/hd across the board, suggesting that the processors had also seen their numbers restricted by the weather.

“The factory boys had them no sooner bought than they had them loaded and were gone,” Thomas Potterton said

Looking ahead to 2023 one of the issues that has the processing side worried is the possibility of an influx of New Zealand lamb to the EU. Their concerns are based around the fact that from April, all live exports of sheep and cattle will be banned by the Wellington government.

So will the Kiwis attempt to increase their supplies of frozen product into the EU, I asked Sean McMenamin of Bord Bia.

“In 2017/18 New Zealand exported 1.93 million sheep for further breeding and production but this declined to 479,000 in 2021/22,” he said.

“The New Zealand sheep flock is in long-term decline with the breeding flock back by 1.3pc this year to a total of 18.2m head.

“Lamb slaughterings in the 2022/23 season are forecast to be back 0.8pc in response to the smaller ewe flock, while lamb exports declined by 8pc in 2022 as a result of a serious drought.

“With a further decline in ewe numbers, the availability of sheep meat for export is expected to be back 0.8pc in 2023 according to the latest forecast from B+LNZ.

“New Zealand used approx. 44pc of its 114,000t EU quota in 2021 and while there has been an increase in exports to the region compared to 2021, they remain well below historical levels.

“For example imports from New Zealand totalled 427t between January and September 2022, while 751t were imported over the same period in 2021.”

In short, while the ban on live exports may lead to some increased trade for frozen product with the EU, Mr McMenamin believes New Zealand has “more attractive markets”.

Around the marts

Tuam

There was a turnout of 740 sheep, which while back on the previous week was very respectable given the icy roads.

Heavy cull ewes sold from €110-180/hd with the majority €130-160/hd.

Factory lambs sold from €125-142/hd while 50kg+ butcher types made €90-140/hd. Ewe lambs ranged from €130-142/hd, with stores €80-88/hd.

Blessington

Here too the weather limited the turnout, but trade was maintained for all classes.

Heavy lambs sold for €150-155/hd or €100-108/hd over the €/kg, while factory types made €126-150/hd or €86-100/hd over their weight.

Store lambs from 35-40kg made €85-108/hd or €50-73/hd over the €/kg, with stores over 40kg selling for €110-126/hd or €73-90/hd with their weight.

Heavy cull ewes made €126-146/hd, with lighter lots €86-124/hd.

Delvin

Despite the weather numbers here reached 400, with Thomas Potterton reckoning prices stronger by €5-10/hd across all classes.

This was driven primarily by stronger than anticipated buying by local factory agents.

Sample prices in the factory category included eight 49kg lambs at €143/hd; fifteen 44.5kgs at €129/hd; and five 44.5kgs at €132/hd.

Among the heavier lambs, nine 58kgs made €154/hd, with seven 53kgs making €151/hd, while six 61.5kgs averaged €156/hd.

Among the stores, fifteen 36.5kg lambs sold for €107/hd with eight 38.5kgs making €114/hd.

Carnew

Eugene Clune reported a very large sale with 1,840 sheep on offer. He also noted a more positive tone to proceedings, with factory men “anxious if not entirely willing to give a whole pile more”.

That said, 48-49kg lambs sold to €100/hd with the €/kg while the best price for factory lambs saw 47kgs sell to €154/hd.

Best of the butcher types were a batch at 60kg that sold for €159/hd.

Among the lighter stores increased farmer buying lifted 35-36kg lambs to €105-110/hd.

There was a small entry of ewes with lambs at foot; an older ewe with twins at foot sell for €250.

Mountbellew

The poor weather and bad road conditions here affected numbers, and there was a brisk trade for better-quality lambs.

Sample prices among the wethers included four 48kgs at €148/hd and eight 52kgs at €155/hd.

Among the ewe lambs fifteen at 55kg made €151/hd with a further five at 55kg averaging €150/hd.

There was a surprisingly good turnout of stags, with their price holding. Singles of 71.5-98.5kg sold for €70-130/hd, with five 99kg ewes averaging €155/hd.

Dowra

Numbers here were also less, but demand for heavy lambs saw a top price of €158.50/hd achieved for nine 57kgs.

Other prices of interest at the heavy end included six 52kgs at €154/hd, with three 50kgs averaging €150/hd, while forty-nine 51.5kgs made €144/hd.

In the 47-48.5kg section the top call was €144.50/hd for ten at 48kg, with batches of ten and thirteen 47- 47.5kgs selling for €147-147.50/hd.

Among the lighter lambs eighteen 40kgs sold for €115/hd with a further five at 40kg making €117/hd, while fifteen at 38kgs averaged €112/hd.