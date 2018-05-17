Little change as lamb prices level off across the board
Broadly speaking, prices for hogget, spring lambs and cull ewes remain fixed at last week's levels.
There are two exceptions, though.
The first is Kildare Chilling, who ease their quote for hogget back 20c/kg to €6.00+10c/kg bonus, while also easing their quote for spring lamb by 10c/kg to €6.90+10c/kg quality bonus.
They do, however, leave their quote for cull ewes untouched at €3.00/kg +10c/kg quality bonus.
Move
The second exceptions are Kepak Athleague, who move their quotes for both cull ewes and hogget up by 10c/kg. This left them heading our price table yesterday morning for both cull ewes and hoggets at €3.10/kg for the ewes and €6.10/kg for hoggets.
All other plants remain fixed across the board for sheep.
The two ICMs continue on €3.00/kg for culls, €6.00+10c/kg bonus for hogget and €6.80+10c/kg bonus for lamb.