Little change as lamb prices level off across the board

 

Photo: Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Broadly speaking, prices for hogget, spring lambs and cull ewes remain fixed at last week's levels.

There are two exceptions, though.

The first is Kildare Chilling, who ease their quote for hogget back 20c/kg to €6.00+10c/kg bonus, while also easing their quote for spring lamb by 10c/kg to €6.90+10c/kg quality bonus.

They do, however, leave their quote for cull ewes untouched at €3.00/kg +10c/kg quality bonus.

Move

The second exceptions are Kepak Athleague, who move their quotes for both cull ewes and hogget up by 10c/kg. This left them heading our price table yesterday morning for both cull ewes and hoggets at €3.10/kg for the ewes and €6.10/kg for hoggets.

All other plants remain fixed across the board for sheep.

The two ICMs continue on €3.00/kg for culls, €6.00+10c/kg bonus for hogget and €6.80+10c/kg bonus for lamb.

Dawn Ballyhaunis are also unchanged €3.00/kg for ewes, €6.00/kg for hoggets and €6.80/kg for lamb.

Moyvalley Meats are also unchanged at €7.00/kg for springs, while Kepak - despite pushing up their prices for both cull ewes and hoggets by 10c/kg - also hold firm at last week's €7.00/kg for spring lamb.

Prices on the ground for hogget seem to be hovering around €6.40-6.50/kg, with the IFA yesterday reporting that the top of the market for spring lamb was €7.30/kg. Cull ewes are reported as continuing to make from €3.20-3.30/kg.

The Livestock and Meat Commission of Northern Ireland expressed serious concern for the sheep sector over proposals by the British government to ban live cattle exports on welfare grounds.

Slaughter

"The potential for changes to export legislation also has the potential to seriously impact the NI sheep sector as approximately half of NI lambs/hogget produced in the region are exported to ROI for direct slaughter," said the Commission.

"During 2017, 402,917 sheep went from NI to ROI for direct slaughter, with a further 77,615 sheep exported from NI to ROI for further breeding and production."

