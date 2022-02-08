Learning the lessons from volatility of 2021

Recent factory price reductions and then improvements highlight the level of volatility that is accepted by farmers as being part of the sheep trade.

An examination of Bord Bia’s sheep price dashboard for 2021 underlines how, even in a good year, prices can still periodically fall off the edge of a cliff.

Having started 2021 at €5.53/kg (excluding vat) lamb prices here climbed steadily, peaking in mid-March at €7.79/kg.

Prices in Britain and the North also moved upwards, having started behind us, and hit a high of €7.83/kg and €7.70/kg, respectively.

Prices here and the North fell, recovered and then in late May nosedived to €6.17/kg and €5.62/kg respectively at the start of July.

The British price held firm at around €7.70-7.80/kg until the middle of June before it too fell rapidly to €6.04/kg in early July.

Initial signs of recovery here were short-lived, with the price easing another 29c/kg to €5.88/kg by September 18. By then the British average was €5.96/kg; it fell the following week to €5.76/kg, with the North dropping to €5.50/kg.

However the worst was over as prices gradually improved. By the second week in December factories here were paying an average of €7.09/kg, while scarcity had pushed the British price to €7.40/kg.

The price in the North was still some way behind, at €6.57/kg.

The all-important French market, having started the year on an average €7.26/kg, went into decline during the early months of 2021 before recovering to peak in early April at €7.65/kg.

It again fell steadily to €6.98/kg in mid-July, then rose steadily, topping out at €8.07/kg on January 1.

While the French market has traditionally been the barometer for Irish prices, last year from April 10 to June 12, Irish producers received more than French farmers, for the first time.

This indicates that during 2021 processors had more lucrative markets than their traditional outlets in France.

In the here and now, there was no movement yesterday in quotes for either lambs or cull ewes, although the ICM group was the only operator willing to offer official guidance on lamb prices, as they continued on €6.50+10 QA for lamb and €3.20/kg for culls.

Latest factory prices

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

This left the actual prices being paid for lamb yesterday at €6.90-7.00/kg, with hints more may have to be given.

On the mart front numbers continue to fluctuate from week to week.

Some of yesterday’s sales were smaller than expected, resulting in prices tightening if not actually rising significantly.

It will be interesting to see if we again reach the price heights experienced during 2021, especially in the run-up to Easter and Ramadan.

Around the marts

Blessington

A steady trade saw heavy hoggets selling for €150-155/hd or €98-101/hd over the €/kg, with factory types making €138-150/hd or €100-106/hd over the weight.

On the store side, hoggets over 40kg made €126-136/hd or €82-96/hd over the €/kg, with those from 35-40kg selling for €106-126/hd or €78-90/hd over the weight.

Heavy cull ewes sold from €138-162/hd with lighter ewes making €88-136/hd. Among the breeding sheep, oOlder in-lamb ewes sold to €190/hd, with younger types topping out at €270/hd.

Eva Jones checking on her flock of Cheviot ewes, lambing to a Suffolk ram from March 10. Photo: Roger Jones

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eva Jones checking on her flock of Cheviot ewes, lambing to a Suffolk ram from March 10. Photo: Roger Jones

Mountbellew

There was a smaller show of hoggets on Saturday.

The number of stags increased, with stronger types in demand, driving prices to €80-205/hd.

Among the wether lambs were six 52kgs at €159/hd and seven 37kgs at €106/hd. Nineteen 43.5kg ewe lambs made €140/hd, with twelve at 53kg selling for €159/hd, while nine 55.3kgs made €160/hd.

Trade for in-lamb ewes eased a bit but one first-crop with twins made €272/hd, while three third-crop with singles averaged €230/hd.

Ballinrobe

At 500 Tom McGuire considered it “not a bad turnout for the day of the year”, noting that “online buyers were significant”.

The majority of what was on offer fell into the store bracket; the general run of quality lambs made €90-150/hd, with the tops being ewe lambs.

The better cull ewe made €150-160/hd.

Ennis

Numbers were up yesterday, and despite the rise in feed costs, it was clear that the majority of hoggets presented had seen “the nut bag” in some shape or form.

Sample prices included nine 54.5kg lambs at €161/hd with another twenty at the same weight averaging €155/hd.

Below 50kg, €3.00/kg was more achievable — ten 48.5kg lambs made €150/hd and thirteen 45.5kgs sold for €147/hd.

Cull ewes held with the top call seeing 123kgs making €171/hd.

Dowra

Numbers here were also improved with Saturday’s sale also seeing a general improvement for hoggets and cull ewes, although in-lamb ewes were a harder sell than previously.

Among the heavy hoggets included twenty at 51kg made €158/hd, three at 57kg sold for €161.50/hd and six at 53.5kgs made €161/hd.

In the 40-45kg division the better lamb made €3.00-3.28/kg; twenty-one at 40kg sold for €131/hd, with thirteen at 42kg making €134.50/hd, while eleven at 45.5kg averaged €140/hd.

Cull ewes topped out at €165/hd.

Athenry

Yesterday’s sale saw 700 on offer, with the trade holding to improved in places.

The majority of what was on offer were hoggets, with most in the 50kg+ category: 64kgs at €164/hd, 50kgs at €159/hd and 53kgs at €157/hd.

43kgs sold to €135/hd, with 41kgs making up to €120/hd while a pen of 36kgs averaged €107/hd.

In-lamb ewes sold from €120-180/hd while ewes with lambs at foot made €160-220/unit.