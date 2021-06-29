Latest slash and burn from processors lops up to 70c/kg off lamb price

‘It’s all about the numbers” was the response from the factory agent to my queries on where factory prices are going.

Although the overall throughput of sheep for the year to the middle of June is back 90,420 to 1,103,689, the week ending June 19 saw this year’s highest slaughtering figure, 52,864.

There has been a 29pc drop in imports from Northern Ireland this year, back 41,000 to 101,145 by June 19.

While these statistics give a feel for the trade, the word on the ground is that the factories have all dipped to €6.00-6.20/kg for lamb before any quality assurance is added — the majority of the processors on our table are not offering any official quotes for springs.

This latest round of price cuts, up to 70c/kg in cases, has left actual prices to float from €6.20-6.40/kg.

The best hope is that this week’s slash and burn on prices is the last.

The trade doesn’t look any better north of the border either, with their factory quotes yesterday back by the equivalent of 81-87c/kg at €5.68-5.80/kg.

Sean McNamara of ICSA continues to be critical of processors for importing lamb in carcase form.

“We are talking about large volumes coming in on a weekly basis, and it’s being done to knock the life out of prices paid to local sheep farmers,” he claimed.

He also wants clarity on labelling: “Bord Bia need to clarify that this lamb is not being labelled as Irish.”

The slide in factory prices continues to put downward pressure on mart prices, with lambs generally down a further €7-10/hd, and some marts seeing that reduction hitting €12-15/hd.

The only consolation for farmers is that factory quotes for lamb are still 50-60c/kg stronger than they were this time last year, and up to €1.20/kg better than 2019.

The effect of the Muslim festival of Eid remains debatable: numbers presenting have jumped, but in the run-up to it last year lamb quotes did rise.

Factory representatives yesterday were pessimistic, telling me that Europe was “awash” with sheepmeat and that what was needed was “stability on the supply side”.

Historically, the greatest demand for quality-assured lamb has been from the Irish retail market, with export markets putting less emphasis on traceability.

But that is changing, Seamus McMenamin of Bord Bia explains.

“The numbers of beef farmers participating in the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) has grown steadily in recent years, and now includes more than 52,000 members, accounting for over 90pc of finished cattle annually,” he said.

“In contrast there are just over 12,000 quality-assured sheep farmers who produce 55-60pc of the lambs/hoggets handled by the major lamb processors.

“Clearly there is significant room to increase the proportion of lamb produced under the SBLAS scheme.

“Addressing this deficit will help to enhance the marketability of Irish sheepmeat, highlight our sustainability credentials and boost our global reputation.”

Around the marts

Athenry

There was a show of 950 lambs and 140 culls here yesterday, with the general consensus being that prices had slipped by an average of €10/hd.

Samples among the heavier lambs included 52kgs at €140-145/hd, with 53-54kgs also operating around the €140/hd mark.

Among the lighter lots, 44-46kgs sold from €124-125/hd, with 40-42kgs making €107-110/hd.

Samples among the culls included 91 and 107kgs at €160/hd, 102kgs €174/hd and 83kgs €120/hd.

Corrin

There were bigger numbers here also, with 450 on offer yesterday.

Prices came under pressure, but not as much as in other places. Butchers’ lambs were easier by around €3-4/hd, with 55kgs making up to €155/hd, and 48kgs €136-148/hd.

In the lighter section the drop in price was €5-6/hd, with 40-44kgs selling for €116-122/hd and 45-46kgs making €124-130/hd, while one batch at 38kgs made €100/hd.

Cull ewes sold from €90-170/hd, with the majority in the €140-165/hd bracket.

Kilkenny

George Candler was disappointed to see prices for lambs slip by €6-10/hd and €14/hd in places.

That said, yesterday’s average of €125/hd for 40-50kg lambs was still well ahead of the €114/hd this time last year.

Likewise in the 50-60kg section, while prices were easier, at an average of €135/hd they were still €10/hd better than 12 months ago.

The one bright spot was the cull ewe, which averaged €145/hd, as opposed to €101/hd 12 months ago.

New Ross

Jim Bushe reported smaller numbers yesterday.

He reckons this was due to the drop in prices: with prices having already dipped and recovered twice this year, Jim reckoned some farmers were biding their time to see how the game plays out.

As it was, sample prices included 40kg ewe lambs at €122/hd, 44kg lambs at €131/hd and 48kg lambs at €146/hd.

Heavy cast ewes sold from €140-182/hd, with lighter lots €100-120/hd.

Blessington

With factory prices sliding, lambs were a tougher trade.

Heavy lambs made €135-145/hd — a drop of €7/hd on the previous week — while your lighter factory lamb fell by €7-8/hd to €118-135/hd.

It was a similar story on the store side, with prices €7-12/hd less at €78-114/hd.

Among the cast ewes prices also eased with heavy ewes making €140-194/hd while your lighter cull made €77-122/hd.

Mountbellew

There were bigger numbers on offer here than previously, and combined with reduced factory prices, the trade eased again.

Sample prices among the lambs included eight at 48.6kg making €140/hd; nine 40.5kgs at €120/hd; five 50.2kgs at €155/hd; and eighteen at 34.5kgs for €105/hd.

On the hogget side one 60kg ewe sold for €175/hd with four at 72kg making €198/hd.

Lighter stag ewes were easier, but heavier stags saw brisk action. Samples included eleven weighing 84.2kg for €148/hd; three at 86kg for €138/hd; and two at 100kg for €158/hd.