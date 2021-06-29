Farming

Farming

Latest slash and burn from processors lops up to 70c/kg off lamb price

Slide in factory prices continues to put downward pressure on mart prices

Anicent craft: Sean Kilkely from Athenry demonstrating the skill of hand-shearing at Athenry mart during the collection of Galway sheep wool by Donegal Yarns. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand
On the move: This lot of eight cull ewes, averaging 75.5kg, made €127 each at Dowra. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Anicent craft: Sean Kilkely from Athenry demonstrating the skill of hand-shearing at Athenry mart during the collection of Galway sheep wool by Donegal Yarns. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Martin Coughlan

‘It’s all about the numbers” was the response from the factory agent to my queries on where factory prices are going.

Although the overall throughput of sheep for the year to the middle of June is back 90,420 to 1,103,689, the week ending June 19 saw this year’s highest slaughtering figure, 52,864.

There has been a 29pc drop in imports from Northern Ireland this year, back 41,000 to 101,145 by June 19.

