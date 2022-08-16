Lambs quotes steady as cull ewes rise by 5-10c/kg

Very young handler: Killian Lennon with a pen of ewes at Borris sheep sale. Photo: Roger Jones

There appeared to be conflict among the factories yesterday morning about how well the retail market was performing.

On one hand, some representatives claimed that the market was continuing “quiet”, yet other processors told me it was “holding steady”.

While the difference in the language used could be described as small, the emphasis in relation to how the trade is performing is not.

All I can say for definite is that factory quotes for lamb were unchanged yesterday morning — which means they are “holding steady”.

It’s a different story on the cull ewe side, with the ICM group adding 10c/kg and Dawn Ballyhaunis up 5c/kg to join Kildare Chilling on €3.40/kg.

While a 5-10c/kg rise may not make you up, it does suggest that the demand for culls is not exactly “quiet”.

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey certainly reckons the market is holding steady rather than quiet.

“Lamb prices have remained steady this week on the back of tight supplies and strong market demand,” he said.

“Factories are having to compete strongly to secure supplies of suitable finished lamb and are offering deals up to €6.70kg for lambs, while ewes are ranging from €3.50-3.80kg.”

Sean McNamara of the ICSA is concerned that the heatwave has adversely affected the kill-out percentage of lambs going for slaughter.

“The normal run of lambs would die out at 47-48pc but in the last few weeks I’m seeing lambs fall back to 40pc because of the hot weather,” he said.

On the mart front, prices last week edged upwards, with heavy sheep in particular continuing to see the strong gains.

In Delvin Thomas Potterton reported heavy lambs as being better by €2-4/hd, with factory types up €2-3/hd. There was also an improvement in Dowra where Patsy Smith put the increase over the last two weeks at €10/hd.

Yesterday saw prices for factory and heavy lambs in Athenry and Kilkenny also improve by €2-4/hd, with store lambs in Kilkenny up by €13/hd on average.

The only negative on the mart front is the very slow start being experienced by those with breeding sheep to sell. Prices continue to underwhelm, with several marts telling me some breeding ewes and hoggets remained unsold.

Last autumn’s breeding season was disappointing but it is too early to say if this year will see a repetition, especially as the trade in general appears to recovering.

This lack of enthusiasm on the breeding side perhaps comes down to the age of the typical sheep farmer and the lack of help during the lambing season.

Around the marts

Ballinrobe

A further rise in the numbers of store lambs; lighter 25-31kg stores sold for €65-101/hd, with a pen of 27kg hill ewes clicking €90/hd (€3.30/kg).

Lambs from 30-45kgs were the most sought after selling to a top of €3.40/kg, or €153/hd for 45kg ewes.

Manorhamilton

Ivan Moffitt noted keener interest from factory buyers, with 49kg lambs selling to €147/hd, and the majority at €130-140/hd.

The small numbers of butcher-type lambs sold for €150-155/hd.

Trade for breeding ewes was “sticky” with the best making €190/hd and most selling for €160-170/hd.

Good 30-35kg Suffolk lamb stores made €90-105/hd with those from 37-38kg topping out at €110/hd.

Headford

Numbers here were also increased, with Joyce Whelan reporting a bigger turnout than for the same sale last year.

Ewe lambs ranged from €90/hd for 31kgs to €152/hd for 50kgs. Samples included 41kgs at €128/hd, 49kgs at €150/hd and 50kgs topping out at €152/hd.

Numbers of breeding hoggets also rose, making up to €222/hd. Cull ewes made €158-204/hd.

Delvin

There were just under 400 sheep on offer here, with breeding ewe numbers up. With fewer lambs present, factory types were up by €2-3/hd and heavier lambs €2-4/hd stronger.

Sample prices on the factory side included fourteen 44.5kg lambs that averaged €137/hd, with twelve at 44kg making €135/hd while twelve at 40.5kg made €124.50/hd.

Best of the heavy lambs were ten at 50kg that averaged €3.00/kg, with various lots from 53-54kg making €2.79-2.83/kg or €148-153/hd.

Breeding ewes sold from €145-220/hd ahead of next week’s special breeding sale.

Athenry

Yesterday’s sale saw 1,120 sheep on offer, including 700 lambs. Trade was better by €2-4/hd across the board, with good 45-47kg lambs making €140-145/hd.

34-37kg stores sold from €107-155/hd, with 40kgs making €120/hd mark or €3.00/kg. Heavy lambs also operated around that €3.00/kg mark.

Among the 240 breeding sheep, second- and third-crop ewes sold from €140-208/hd with the small show of hoggets making up to €180/hd.

Samples on the cull ewe side included 78kgs at €139/hd, 88kgs at €177/hd and €227/hd for 100kgs.

Kilkenny

Factory lambs were up €3-4/hd here yesterday, while demand for stores pushed them on by €13/hd.

That translated into 50-52kg lambs making €148-150/hd with 40-50kg lambs selling for €129-137/hd. 34-37kg lambs sold for €107-121/hd.

A small turnout of hoggets sold for €175-215/hd. Cull ewes made €86-180/hd.