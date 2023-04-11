Lamb quotes rise… but confidence in long-term future of sheep sector declines

Although Easter is over, quotes for spring lamb rose over the weekend by 5-10c/kg as factories continued to push ahead with orders for the end of Ramadan on April 21.

Kildare Chilling added 10c/kg, bringing them to €7.70+10c/kg quality assurance, with Dawn Ballyhaunis adding 5c/kg. The two ICM plants are unchanged.

There is no change in quotes for hogget or cull ewes. North of the border, hogget is up 12c/kg on last week at €6.55/kg for lambs up to 22kg.

Expand Close Latest factory figures / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory figures

​



On the ground, IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey reports hogget as selling for €6.80-7.10/kg, with more available to larger suppliers.

Spring lambs are trading at €7.70-7.90/kg, he says, with cull ewes on €3.30-3.60/kg.

Sean McNamara of ICSA broadly agrees but reckons that with bonuses, hoggets are making €7.05-7.10/kg. He believes that with springs slow to hit the ground this year, factory demand for hoggets will continue well into June.

On the processing side Department figures show that to March 31, the total sheep throughput at the country’s exporting plans was running 5pc ahead of the same period last year at 702,640.

On the mart front trade last week varied across the country, with Mountbellew and Delvin reporting reduced numbers and a stickier trade, but earlier in the week Blessington had strong numbers, with heavy hogget hitting €164/hd.

In Roscrea midweek numbers were also relatively strong, with Michael Harty’s prices for hoggets better by €5-7/hd as 60-62kgs sold to €165/hd.

Overall, there appears to be a concern about the longer-term prospects for the trade, with Bord Bia reporting that ewe/ram slaughterings to the end of March were up 8pc to 66,000, with “high costs of production and reduced producer confidence contributing to this trend”.

“Despite the recent improvement in prices, last week’s reported figure is 56c/kg below the corresponding week in 2022,” the Bord Bia report continued.

“The deadweight prices currently available are reflective of a more difficult trading environment for lamb than the corresponding period last year.

“Inflation pressures are impacting demand for lamb in key export markets and also on the domestic market, with weaker demand in particular for larger and more valuable cuts.”

Bord Bia’s analysis shows that the average Spanish price for sheepmeat at €7.22/kg is 68c/kg ahead of the Irish figure of €6.54/kg, with the French average of €8.19/kg a massive €1.65/kg ahead.

While sheep farmers both here and the UK are under pressure to make ends meet, average prices there were €6.23/kg at the end of March.

The combination of pre-existing brand recognition and ease of access makes the UK very attractive to lamb from the southern hemisphere, especially as New Zealand sheepmeat is trading at just €4.19/kg.

Around the marts

Blessington

A bigger sale as farmers pushed more numbers out on the back of expected strong factory demand for Easter. Those buying did not disappoint, with the trade better acros s all classes.

Heavy hoggets sold from €158-164/hd, with factory types €140-158/hd.

On the store side hoggets over 40kg made €120-138/hd, with 35-40kgs selling for €86-118/hd.

Heavy cull ewes made €150-186/hd with lighter lots €90-142/hd. Ewes with single lambs at foot sold for €140/hd, while those with twins in tow made up to €300/unit.

​

Delvin

Trade was a little easier here, as were numbers following the previous week’s flurry of activity in the run-up to Easter. Elliott Potterton said lambs were steady, with €3.00/kg and more achievable for quality.

Samples included €147.50/hd for five 46.5kg lambs, with eight at 42kg making €125/hd, while two 41kgs sold to €125/hd.

There was a good trade for cull ewes: six at 86.5kg made €163/hd, while two at 97kg averaged €187/hd. Ewes with twin lambs at foot sold to €220/hd.

​

Ballinrobe

A bigger sale with good selections in all categories. Lambs/hoggets ranged from €2.10-3.21/kg, averaging €2.70/kg or €116/hd, with 61kg ewe hoggets selling to a top of €163/hd.

Other prices of note included 54.5kg hoggets at €156/hd and 48kg mixed lambs at €154/hd.

Among the ewe lambs 43kgs sold to €128/hd, with 44kgs making €124/hd, while 32kg Texels sold for €87/hd.

A good selection of ewes with lambs at foot ranged from €80/hd to €255/hd for third-crop ewes with twins at foot. Cull ewes made €88-182/hd, averaging €140/hd.

​

Roscrea

Michael Harty reported a turnout of 500 sheep with the trade “dearer by €5-7/hd”. Top call among the heavier hoggets saw 60-62kgs sell to €165/hd, followed by 57-59kgs at €157-159/hd respectively, with one batch at 50kg also making €159/hd.

Good 42-45kg lambs made €125-131/hd, while 33kgs topped out at €105/hd and 31kgs sold to €85/hd.

Cull ewes sold for €90-160/hd, with most €120-140/hd.

Eight ewes with fourteen lambs at foot made €245/unit; two ewes with four lambs at foot sold for €265/unit, while a single ewe with twins made €218.

​

Mountbellew

Numbers were less on Saturday and while prices were similar to the previous week, the trade was not quite as hot.

Among the heavier hoggets, six 53kg ewes made €158/hd with a further six at 53kg averaging €155/hd, while nine at 50kg sold for €156/hd.

Trade for stag ewes was easier: five at 93kg averaged €184/hd and three at 87kg made €178/hd, with one batch at 50kg also making €159/hd, while four at 88kgs sold for €176/hd. But three 71kg ewes made €108/hd and a single at 82kg sold for €160.

Among the breeders the top calls included second-crop ewes with singles or twins at foot that sold from €260-301/hd.