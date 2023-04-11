Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Lamb quotes rise… but confidence in long-term future of sheep sector declines

Ewe/ram slaughterings to the end of March were up 8pc to 66,000, with “high costs of production and reduced producer confidence contributing to this trend”

Hide and peek: A pair of lambs peer out from behind a tree in the Curragh, Co Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
Latest factory figures Expand

Close

Hide and peek: A pair of lambs peer out from behind a tree in the Curragh, Co Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

Hide and peek: A pair of lambs peer out from behind a tree in the Curragh, Co Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

Latest factory figures

Latest factory figures

/

Hide and peek: A pair of lambs peer out from behind a tree in the Curragh, Co Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

Martin Coughlan

Although Easter is over, quotes for spring lamb rose over the weekend by 5-10c/kg as factories continued to push ahead with orders for the end of Ramadan on April 21.

Kildare Chilling added 10c/kg, bringing them to €7.70+10c/kg quality assurance, with Dawn Ballyhaunis adding 5c/kg. The two ICM plants are unchanged.

Most Watched

Privacy