Lamb quotes rise again - but still well short of pre-collapse figures

With factory quotes for hoggets and spring lambs up by another 20-30c/kg at some plants this week, there is a temptation to say "crisis, what crisis?"

But look closer. Back on March 24, hoggets were selling for at €5.50-5.60/kg, with cull ewes €2.90-3.05/kg, while spring lambs had opened strongly at €6.60/kg.

Today, after the collapse on March 30, when hoggets slumped by up to 60c/kg to €5/kg and culls fell 45-50c/kg to €2.45-2.50/kg, and with springs back to €5.90/kg, there is a temptation to believe that it was all some sort of big misunderstanding.

With prices recovering and marts operating again, albeit with a much-reduced throughput, those with sheep to sell are breathing easier.

The reality is that although hoggets are again being quoted at €5.50-5.60/kg, quotes for spring lamb and cull ewes remain 30-50c/kg below where they were on March 24 - still well short of where they maybe should be.

Granted, the Covid-19 crisis has brought volatility to the marketplace, but this week's increased quotes suggest that supplies of hogget and spring lamb are tight.

There appears to be a resilience to the market that was completely under-estimated by the processors when they collapsed prices on March 30.

Today's table shows Kildare Chilling topping the price listings for spring lamb on €6.20+10c/kg, up 30c/kg.

Kepak Athleague, in second place, did not quote last week, while Dawn Ballyhaunis are up 20c/kg. The two ICM plants are unchanged.

Dawn are the biggest mover for hogget, adding 30c/kg. Kildare Chilling add 20c/kg. The two ICM plants and Kepak did not quote for hogget last week. There is no movement on cull ewes.

Prices on the ground for spring lamb are reported by the IFA and ICSA as €6.20-6.40/kg, with hoggets €5.70-6.00/kg. Cull ewes are steady at €2.50-2.80/kg.

After stumbling badly in the run-up to Easter, the emphasis now switches to Ramadan, which begins on Thursday week.

Sean McNamara of the ICSA says that with killing for Ramadan imminent, factories are starting to ramp up their quest for adequate numbers.

"It appears to be all about acquiring numbers for the factories - I'm hearing very little about fat sheep."

On the mart front, their gradual reopening has seen last week's prices generally viewed as satisfactory. However, with numbers much reduced its hard to gauge exactly what effect the ongoing lockdown is having on domestic butchering demand.





Marts

Ballymote

Stephen Hannon reported a very satisfactory weigh and sale last week. With the price of the spring lambs set in advance at €2.80/kg the top weight of 46kg achieved €129/hd. On the hogget side the pre-set price was €2.40/kg, which worked out at €125-130/hd. Cull ewes were sold by hand and averaged €90-117/hd. "This was a trial run and it worked out very well with a full clearance," Stephen said.

Ballina

Billy Loftus reported a positive outcome to his first weight and sale of the Covid era. The spring lamb price of €2.80/kg was set in advance and resulted in lambs from 38-46kg averaging €106-129/hd. Hoggets were set at €2.40/kg and sold from €110-127/hd. Cull ewes, which were bought by hand, averaged €70-105/hd.

Tullow

Having sourced sheep for his sale Eric Driver was satisfied with how proceedings went. Three factories got down to business at the end of which the tops of the spring lambs had achieved €135/hd, while the best of the hoggets saw €132/hd.

Dowra

Patsy Smith noticed a certain "edginess" among his buyers, which translated into positive prices particularly among the hoggets: eleven at 51kg average €134/hd, with nine at 54kg making €135/hd. Further down the line nineteen 47.5kg ewe hoggets sold for €132/hd. But the trade for ewes with lambs at foot was "sticky"; four ewes with four lambs at foot made €150/hd, while four ewes with eight lambs averaged €140/hd.

New Ross

Again this was a weigh and show sale with Jim Bush reporting spring lambs as selling from €120-126/hd, while on the hogget side reducing numbers saw 44-45kg selling from €114-124/hd. On the cast ewe side heavy types made up to €135/hd, with lighter types averaging from €85-115/hd.