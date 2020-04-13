Farming

Lamb quotes rise again - but still well short of pre-collapse figures

Brian Farrell

Martin Coughlan

With factory quotes for hoggets and spring lambs up by another 20-30c/kg at some plants this week, there is a temptation to say "crisis, what crisis?"

But look closer. Back on March 24, hoggets were selling for at €5.50-5.60/kg, with cull ewes €2.90-3.05/kg, while spring lambs had opened strongly at €6.60/kg.

Today, after the collapse on March 30, when hoggets slumped by up to 60c/kg to €5/kg and culls fell 45-50c/kg to €2.45-2.50/kg, and with springs back to €5.90/kg, there is a temptation to believe that it was all some sort of big misunderstanding.