Lamb quotes plummet €1.80/kg in nine weeks

Milling around: Sheep grazing in sunshine near Enniscrone, Co Sligo. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Factory quotes were unchanged yesterday, with lambs still on a high of Kildare Chilling’s €6.40+10c/kg quality assurance and cull ewes on €3.40/kg, plus in Kildare’s case an extra 10c/kg QA.

On the mart side numbers continue to increase, with no real negative impact on prices for lambs so far. However, after a strong run, cull ewes were back €10-20/hd in places.

Also under pressure is the trade for breeding sheep. Paul Sheridan wondered after his show and sale of breeding hoggets and ewes in Ballyjamesduff whether their trade will go as it did last year, when the autumn sales were disappointing.

Judging by returns to date, this autumn’s breeding sales are no better than 2021, despite the trade overall performing well.

Prices held in Roscrea last week, but Michael Harty noted increased numbers of “under-fleshed lambs here and there” — a reflection of increased input costs?

Eoin Kane from Drumshanbo reckons that fatteners in the east with better ground were avoiding overly big meal bills and coming out ahead of their western cousins.

Factory quotes for spring lamb reached a peak of €8.10/kg during the first week of June this year, but now they’re at €6.30/kg, a drop of €1.80/kg or 22.5pc in nine weeks.

That’s a reduction of €37.80/hd.

If factory quotes for bullocks and heifers had reduced in line with those for sheep over the same period, they would now be on €4.12-4.22/kg.

What is wrong with the lamb trade that catastrophic falls in price occur so regularly? Are the markets we have that erratic?

Central Statistics Office figures show that from January 2020 to May 2022, Irish sheep processors exported a total of 52,475t of fresh or chilled product to 31 different countries, with a total value of €342,877,000.

Our top four markets by volume in that period were France (22,535t), Germany (10,394t), Sweden (4,223t) and Britain (3,488t). Other major markets include Italy, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In September 2019 Bord Bia launched an EU co-funded three-year campaign to promote lamb across the Far East.

The result? China took 20t of lamb in 2020 but nothing since. Hong Kong and Japan took a total of 10t between them in 2021 but nothing this year, while the US imported 228t in 2021 but nothing so far this year.

So is there is a disconnect between the efforts of Bord Bia and the processors, when after an initial flurry of activity and expense, out of 31 countries named in the CSO data, only 15 were active at the end of May this year?

Around the marts

Ballyjamesduff

Paul Sheridan reported close to 1,100 sheep on offer in his sale, which included a show and sale of breeding ewes and hoggets.

Prices for the “smarter” hogget ranged from €195-230/hd, with lighter offerings making €150-170/hd.

Samples among the ewe lambs included 50kgs at €215-230/hd and 45-48kgs at €156-184/hd.

48-49kg factory lambs sold from €142-144/hd, with 43-45kgs making €134-138/hd, while 32-34kg stores sold for €106-111/hd.

Cull ewes were easier by €15-20/hd, with the top call seeing 90kgs making €176/hd.

Drumshanbo

Eoin Kane reported a turnout of 1,800, the majority stores, and a trade that was better by around €5/hd.

This saw 30-35kg cross-bred lambs sell from €80-95/hd, with the same weight of lowland lamb making €95-105/hd, while 47kg cross-bred lambs sold to €138/hd.

Numbers of breeding sheep here were relatively small and sold from €150-200/hd.

Eoin reckons sheep farmers have done well so far this year but wonders how the breeding sales will go.

Roscrea

With 950 sheep on offer Michael Harty said this was “the biggest sale of the year so far”.

Numbers of heavy lambs were not overly great; they made €152-160/hd.

Factory types sold for €124-130/hd, while a strong entry of store lambs from 35-43kgs sold from €108-125/hd.

Michael wondered how farmers made the sums work, with factory and store prices so similar.

He also noted, however, that there was “a scatter of lambs up and down” that could have done with more feeding.

Culls were back €10-15/hd, with the tops seeing 91kgs making €181/hd, 81kgs €166/hd and 75kgs €156/hd.

Ennis

Yesterday’s sale saw 1,100 on offer with Martin McNamara reporting prices for the better-fleshed lamb as holding.

However, he also noted that a share of lambs were “under-done”.

Those better heavy types made €148-151/hd for 52-57kgs, with the standout sale seeing eleven at 50kg making €158/hd.

Stores, however, were down €5-10/hd and saw 34kgs making €88/hd, with 35kgs at €94/hd and 38.5kgs at €110/hd.

Heavy cull ewes sold to average just shy of €2/kg, with lighter culls averaging around €1.50/kg.

Loughrea

James Cooney saw bigger numbers, with 800 sheep on offer last Thursday, but he judged prices a little easier.

This saw 44-48kg lambs selling from €139-146/hd, with 50-51kgs selling to €150/hd.

Among the cull ewes the top call was €220 for 105kgs, but the general run was in the €170-175/hd range.

On the breeding side the top call for ewe hoggets was €222, with the majority selling from €190-195/hd.

Jim also reported second-crop ewes as making up to €175/hd.

Carnew

There were over 3,500 sheep on offer, with the trade described as “solid throughout”.

30-35kg lambs made €85-105/hd, with those from 35-40kg selling for €95-111/hd and 35-40kg ewe lambs peaking at €130/hd.

Factory lambs from 40-45kg made €115-136/hd, with heavier lots selling to €146/hd.

Top call among the butcher types saw 54kgs make up to €156/hd.

Feeding ewes sold from €80-120/hd, with younger types making up to €145/hd.

Top call for heavy culls was €220, with many lots selling for €180/hd and over.