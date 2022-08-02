Farming

Farming

Lamb prices: Wipeout of 40-55c/kg in just a week

Factory lamb floating from €6.30-6.40/kg, a mere 20-30c/kg above where prices were this time last year

The grooming session was going fine until the magpie nipped a bit too hard on one of this ewe's earsat Gowel, Co Leitrim. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

Those of you who read my articles regularly will know I’ve a liking for classic films and rock music. Yesterday morning, as the factory quotes came in, the 1979 Nick Lowe song Cracking Up came into my head. It’s a song about the world and its stresses, stating at one point: “This ain’t funny no more”.

And that is exactly how sheep farmers now also feel about factory prices. Another week and yet another cut. Actually, it’s worse than that. Factory quotes for lamb fell last Monday by 10-15c/kg, by Wednesday factory bosses had wiped another 20c/kg of their offerings, and yesterday they slashed another 20c/kg off their quotes, a wipeout of 40-55c/kg in a week.

