Lamb prices: Supply stable ahead of the Easter feast

This week's price table, shows no change for hogget prices from last week although the ICM group, which controls over 40pc of the national sheep kill, do lift their quote for cull ewes by 10c/kg to €3.00/kg. Is this a sign of an improving market?

For now, those in the know are saying that supply is meeting demand. That was not the case last week when a surge in supply resulted in Kildare Chilling pulling their quote for hogget by 10c/kg to €5.90/kg.

Yesterday that 10c/kg cut had been reversed and Kildare begin this week on a quote of €6.00+10c/kg quality bonus for hogget. This incidentally means they remain 10-20c/kg ahead of the competition when it comes to comparing base prices less bonus payments. Kepak Athleague is the best of the rest on hoggets with a price of €5.90+5c/kg bonus. They are followed by the ICM plants which remain on last week's price of €5.80+bonus of 10c/kg. Dawn Ballyhaunis round out this week's table at €5.80+5c/kg bonus, also the same as last week's offering.

The ICM plants' cull ewe quote brings then level with Kildare Chilling on base price although they are still 10c/kg behind when you factor in Kildare's 10c/kg quality bonus. Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague continue to top the cull ewe table on a quote of €3.10/kg.