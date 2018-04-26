Lamb prices: 'Sticky' trade for driven by French market

There have been some attempts by factories to undermine farmer confidence in the market place.

Kildare Chilling eased their quote for spring lamb by 10c/kg to €6.90/kg plus bonuses, while Dawn Ballyhaunis shaved 20c/kg off their quote for new season lamb, thus bringing it back to €6.80/kg.

So where does that leave us? Quotes for hogget ranged from a low of €6.10/kg at Moyvalley to a high of €6.30+10c/kg quality assurance at Kildare Chilling. Overall the lamb prices ranged from that aforementioned low of €6.80/kg at Dawn to a high of €7.10/kg at Moyvalley Meats, which by the way is 10c/kg above their quote from last week.

Also squeezed in there is the fact that Dawn Ballyhaunis pushed their quote for hogget up by 5c/kg to €6.30+5c bonus yesterday. There's a bit of the Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away about the Dawn prices to be sure, but with hogget still the dominant force, numerically, farmers are probably overall coming out slightly ahead.