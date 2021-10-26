‘Lamb prices need to be up a further 10pc to match 2020’

Kildare Chilling continued to lead the way on lamb prices over the weekend as they added another 10c/kg to their quote, bringing them to €6.40+10c/kg quality assurance.

This puts their quoted price 20c/kg ahead of Dawn, despite Dawn themselves adding 5c/kg to their lamb quote, and moving to €6.20+10c/kg QA. The two ICM plants continued on a quote of €6.15+10c/kg QA yesterday but with Kildare now 25c/kg ahead of them I wonder how long it will be before they too may be forced to up their game and move to higher ground on price.

Kepak Athleague by contrast continues to offer no official guidance on price.

As to prices on the ground, the general run of lambs appears to be getting somewhere from €6.30-6.50/kg, with €6.60/kg also reported. In relation to cull ewes, quotes on our table remain unchanged at €2.90-3.00/kg, however the majority are selling, I’m told, from €3.10-3.20/kg, with Sean McNamara of ICSA telling me considerably more is available.

The mart trade continues to benefit from the resurgence in factory prices with prices for heavy lamb reported to have strengthened by between €5-10/hd for heavy sheep while demand from the store men pushed their prices on by between €4-8/hd in places, as reported by Kevin Murphy in Enniscorthy. Another factor commented on by managers is the fact that numbers continue to be very strong given the time of year, no doubt a result of those strong prices.

While the sheep trade has seldom looked so good at this time of the year, Kevin Comiskey, IFA’s vice sheep chair, has been doing some sums in relation to costs. His calculations have sheep farming costs including meal, fencing, fertiliser, veterinary medicine etc up by an average of 32pc this year when compared with 2020. Commenting on the effect of these price rises, Kevin told the Farming independent: “Lamb needs to increase a further 10pc to be on a par with 2020.”

With this in mind, Kevin tells me he intends, along with his IFA colleagues, to put further pressure on the minister to increase his proposed ewe premium from his initial offer of €7.70/ewe.

While the sheep trade in general has performed exceptionally well this year, the one area that disappointed was this autumn’s trade for breeding hoggets. Having started brightly enough, it very quickly settled back to the point that most hoggets sold from €140-180/hd with an occasional €200 or €220/hd on the side.

As we approach the wind up of the breeding sales, the question remains: why did this section of the trade not live up to expectations?

David Quinn of Carnew was one of several mart managers who wondered if the future if the spring trade was to be as good as what it was this spring, and if it might be a better idea for those with average type lambs to sell them and not let them lie on until the autumn.

“Right now, those selling those average hoggets would probably have got what they are currently seeing back in the early part of the year. If they were gone out of the system earlier, it would probably make for a better trade for breeders later on.”

Around the Marts

Ballymote

With numbers easing, Stephen Hannon noted that the trade for sheep was “on the rise”. Sample prices among the 50kg+ lambs included 53-54kgs at €149-150/hd and 61kgs at €155/hd, while your better 46-48kg lamb sold from €146-147/hd. On the store side, 39kg lambs averaged up to €102/hd with 36kgs making €99/hd, while 36kg ewe lambs made €115/hd. Although the best price on the cull ewe side was €166/hd, the general run sold from €110-140/hd.

Carnew

David Quinn’s calculations put his sheep throughput for the year to date up by 20pc, with prices better this year by €20/hd for lambs and heavy sheep better by €25-30/hd when compared to 2020. Last week’s sale saw 50kg+ lambs selling from €140-148/hd with 45-49kgs averaging from €130-145/hd. Among the stores, 40-42kgs made from €115-125/hd with 35-39kgs making from €105-120, while 33-34kg ewe lambs saw a top of €121/hd. Cull ewes from 70-75kgs sold from €105-130/hd with heavier lots averaging €130-150/hd.

Expand Close Pat Cassidy from Dowra recently retired from An Post. While he will be missed on his delivery route in Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, Pat is looking forward to doing more farming. Photo: Gerry Faughnan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat Cassidy from Dowra recently retired from An Post. While he will be missed on his delivery route in Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, Pat is looking forward to doing more farming. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Dowra

Numbers here continue to be big, however, market demand took those bigger numbers in its stride. Indeed, if anything, prices edged upwards in places. Commenting, Patsy Smith noted the store trade as very strong with up to €115/hd given for 31kg ewe lambs, while at the other end of the weight scale, 14 52kg ewes cracked on to €168/hd.

On the factory side, samples included 10 50kg lambs at €148/hd, 31 at 47.5kgs €1.42/hd, while 28 at 39.5kgs averaged €123/hd. The only pressure on price, Patsy noted, was in relation to the lighter 25-28kg longer-keep lamb.

Enniscorthy

With numbers reduced prices pushed on once again with heavy sheep up on average by between €5-10/hd and stores better by €4-8/hd. Butcher type lambs sold from €141-160/hd, with factory lambs making from €122-150/hd. Forward stores sold from €112-128/hd, with lighter lots making from €84-119/hd.

Heavy cast ewes averaged from €126-178/hd with lighter types making from €77-120/hd. Among the breeders, hogget ewes averaged from €150-195/hd.

Blessington

Demand pushed prices here up by between €5-7/hd. Sample prices among those improved lambs included eight at 50kgs that made €147/hd, 21 at 53kgs €140/hd and 16 averaging 51kgs €141/hd. Back down the weights, the better 44-45kg lamb sold from €130-131/hd with those from 40-43kgs averaging €122-126/hd.

Moving below to the light lambs, six at 36kgs made €116/hd as did 10 averaging 39kgs, while 30-32kgs saw averages of €90-109/hd. Among the breeders, hogget ewes sold from €135-185/hd with older ewes making up to €160/hd.

Dingle

With 1,200 sheep on offer, this was a very big sale for this day of the year. Neilius McAuliffe reported sample prices that included lambs of 30kgs making €96/hd, 44kgs on €130/hd while one of the standout prices saw 35 32.5kg lambs average €104/hd or €3.20/kg.

In the lighter section, 38 32kg Scots lambs made €94/hd with several batches of 24-26kg ewe lambs averaging €75/hd.