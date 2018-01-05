Lamb prices 'kick on' as poor weather hits factory supplies - IFA

Lynskey said demand remains very strong with a full sell out over the Christmas holidays.

In addition, he said the poor weather this week has left factories short of stock and procurement managers had no choice but to increase offers to get numbers.

The IFA Sheep Chairman said with the kill for 2017 is up a total of 277,088 or 10pc on 2016 levels, and supplies for the early part of 2018 will be tight.