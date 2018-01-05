Farm Ireland
Lamb prices 'kick on' as poor weather hits factory supplies - IFA

18/11/2017.Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. Mountbellew Mart manager, Alfie Loftus, gets some help from his dog Lassie, working the yard before Saturday's sales. Photo Brian Farrell
18/11/2017.Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. Mountbellew Mart manager, Alfie Loftus, gets some help from his dog Lassie, working the yard before Saturday's sales. Photo Brian Farrell
Ciaran Moran

Lamb prices have kicked on again this week with factories paying €5.15/kg in a range from €5.05 to a top price of €5.20/kg paid by some wholesalers and butchers, according to IFA National Sheep Chairman John Lynskey.

Lynskey said demand remains very strong with a full sell out over the Christmas holidays.

In addition, he said the poor weather this week has left factories short of stock and procurement managers had no choice but to increase offers to get numbers.

The IFA Sheep Chairman said with the kill for 2017 is up a total of 277,088 or 10pc on 2016 levels, and supplies for the early part of 2018 will be tight.

He said the total kill for 2017 was 2,948,493 compared to 2,671,405 for 2016.

“The large weekly kills in the latter half of 2017 will leave lambs tight in the early part of 2018,” John Lynskey concluded.

He said ewes were making up to €3.00/kg.

In the UK lamb prices finished 2017 strong with AHDB reporting liveweight prices at 186.01p/kg, a rise of 8.56p on the week and 16.11p above the same week in 2016.

Throughputs for that week stood at 56.8 thousand head, 33% fewer than the same week in 2016. It says tight supplies may have influenced the higher price.

Cull ewe throughputs stood at 18 thousand head, 27% fewer than the same week of 2016. In the week ended 3 January, the liveweight GB OSL SQQ stood at 182.16p/kg and the liveweight GB combined SQQ stood at 185.12, with throughputs standing at 110 thousand head which is 19% higher than the same week last year. Some of the higher throughputs could potentially be due to producers sending sheep forwards now that the Christmas period is over. Cull ewe throughputs were just 2% fewer than in the same week of 2017, at 30 thousand head.


