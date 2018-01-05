Lamb prices 'kick on' as poor weather hits factory supplies - IFA
Lamb prices have kicked on again this week with factories paying €5.15/kg in a range from €5.05 to a top price of €5.20/kg paid by some wholesalers and butchers, according to IFA National Sheep Chairman John Lynskey.
Lynskey said demand remains very strong with a full sell out over the Christmas holidays.
In addition, he said the poor weather this week has left factories short of stock and procurement managers had no choice but to increase offers to get numbers.
The IFA Sheep Chairman said with the kill for 2017 is up a total of 277,088 or 10pc on 2016 levels, and supplies for the early part of 2018 will be tight.
He said the total kill for 2017 was 2,948,493 compared to 2,671,405 for 2016.
“The large weekly kills in the latter half of 2017 will leave lambs tight in the early part of 2018,” John Lynskey concluded.
He said ewes were making up to €3.00/kg.
In the UK lamb prices finished 2017 strong with AHDB reporting liveweight prices at 186.01p/kg, a rise of 8.56p on the week and 16.11p above the same week in 2016.