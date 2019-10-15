Lamb prices down €11/hd on last year

Kepak drop back by 10c/kg to €4.30+15c/kg quality assurance on lamb, meaning that on base price (less bonuses) they were yesterday bottom of our price table for lamb.

Just above them on €4.35+10c/kg QA are the two ICMs, leaving Kildare Chilling to top the table on €4.45+10c/kg QA.

Neither Dawn Ballyhaunis or Moyvalley Meats were in a position to quote.

On the cull ewe side Kepak also reduced their quote by 10c/kg to €2.30/kg - bringing them into line with the two ICM plants who remain unchanged from last week. Kildare Chilling also remain unchanged on €2.40+10c/kg QA thus keeping themselves ahead of the pack.

There appears to be excessive numbers of lambs either in the west or coming into the west and this is helping factories such as Kepak soften their prices, while further east the likes of Kildare and the two ICMs appear to be coping better.

Anger

IFA sheep chairman, Sean Dennehy, said farmers are very angry with the way their incomes are being eroded at the moment.

"Through a combination of factory price cuts compared to last year, weight restrictions, clipping charges and the imposition of EID charges, farmers are now back €11 per head on their lambs," Mr Dennehy claimed.

"Factories are imposing cuts of up to 50c/kg on heavier lambs alongside clipping charges.

"Add those to the €1.27/kg SRM charge and the 71c/hd scrapie charge on ewes," Mr Dennehy said.

He went on to query the efficiency of factory marketing strategy.

The IFA man also pointed out that lamb prices in New Zealand are reported at €4.90/kg by Bord Bia, or 60c/kg above Irish base levels.

During my trip to the Anuga trade fair in Cologne last week I took the opportunity to tour the stands from around the world that were focused on the sheepmeat sector. My discussions with representatives from Scotland and Wales were dominated by how Brexit may affect their trade.

On the New Zealand stand, the focus was on "cracking" the Chinese market. I was told that 10 New Zealand sheep plants have currently been licenced by the Chinese to supply chilled lamb.





Marts

Headford

Lambs sold from €52-125/hd or from €1.49-2.73/kg.

Sample prices included 44kgs at €120/hd, which equates to the top return per kg of €2.73/kg, while a batch at 51kgs claimed the highest price per head i.e. €125/kg. Other prices of note: 44kgs at €120/hd; 42kgs at €92/hd; and 46kgs at 4106/hd.

Cull ewes sold from €62-87/hd, while on breeding side ewe hoggets made from €150-192/hd, with other breeders selling from €99-115/hd.

Roscommon

Numbers were less here than recently resulting in a steady trade with the best of the finished lambs selling to a top of €100/hd for 49.7kgs. Also clicking the €100 note was a batch weighing 51.9kgs, with a couple of batches around the 50kg mark falling just short at €98/hd. Among the slightly lighter offerings were 44.3kgs at €94/hd and 45.5kgs at €92/hd. The cull ewe trade was also steady with prices running from €60-100/hd.

Carnew

This was a big sale and despite a full clearance, the butcher and factory trade was reported as disappointing, with prices for butcher and factory lamb not going beyond €87-98/hd. Trade for stores and all types of ewes was reported strong, with store lambs over 35kgs making €77-86/hd, lighter stores made €58-81/hd. Ewe lambs made from €80-120/hd, with breeding ewes selling to a top of €182/hd. Cull ewes made €80-120/hd.

Ballymote

Stephen Hannon reported a slackening in numbers here with the tops of the lambs making €90-92/hd. Cull ewes made from €80-102/hd. Commenting on the trade overall Stephen felt a lot of sheep men in his country were now well and truly disillusioned with the business.

Corrin

Numbers here yesterday were also lower, however prices pushed upwards by around €5/hd on average. Sample prices included 10 lambs at 53kgs making €120/hd, 10 lambs at 52kgs made €119/hd, with 51kgs making €106/hd. Among the slightly lighter lots were six at 48kgs that sold for €96/hd, eight at 43kgs made €91/hd, while 42kgs saw €83/hd. Cull ewes made from €60-105/hd.

